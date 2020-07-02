‘Today is a long time coming’: Jeffrey Epstein victims cheer arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell
MIAMI — Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been arrested by federal authorities and is in the custody of federal authorities. She was arrested Thursday morning in a residence in the small town of Bradford, New Hampshire.The British socialite allegedly helped procure girls for the financier, who died in August 2019 in a jail cell after being arrested himself a month earlier on federal charges of sex trafficking.Maxwell has been charged with four counts of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of perjury, according to the federal indictment.The charges against Maxwell invol…