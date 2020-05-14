Posted by Dorian de Wind on May 14, 2020 in coronavirus, Featured, Health, Politics, Satire |

The Washington Post Finally Comes Clean on the Obamagate Crimes – Almost.

At a recent coronavirus press conference in the Rose Garden, Trump went right to the heart of the pandemic crisis: He accused his predecessor, President Barack Obama, of committing the biggest political crime in history.

When asked by a Washington Post reporter to name a specific crime, Trump said, “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”

That “except yours” accusation apparently struck a chord in the Post’s conscience, enough to make the venerable newspaper finally come clean.

In a revealing piece, Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri finally spills the beans. She not only agrees with Trump that “Obamagate” was the worst crime ever committed, but she spells it out clearly for all to see and repent for having doubted Trump’s veracity.

To fully fathom the magnitude and the horror of Obamagate, one has to go way back, Petri writes, to “those early days when President Barack Obama lit the furnace of the sun, just before he fixed the paths of the planets in such a way that millennia in the future, Donald Trump would stare directly into a solar eclipse…Obamagate was the biggest political crime in American history by far.”

Petri continues:

It was bigger than Teapot Dome. It was bigger than anything anyone blamed Ulysses Grant for allowing the people who surrounded him to do. Nothing could be worse than Obamagate. It went all the way to the top, where Obama floated inside a sinister Masonic eye at the apex of a pyramid on the back of a dollar bill, holding all the strings.

Especially relevant to the pandemic our nation is enduring today, part of Obamagate could also be the “pandemic exercise” Obama prepared for the incoming Trump team, “but cleverly organized it so that nobody who would remain in the Trump administration would pay attention and no one who was paying attention would remain in the Trump administration.”*

Then there is the horror when, during Obamagate, investigators did not tell Michael Flynn that lying to the FBI is a crime, as “[i]t is a commonly known fact (just as commonly known as that Obamagate is ancient and horrible) that it is polite to lie to the FBI unless you are explicitly instructed not to,” Petri writes.

While the Washington Post finally reveals some of the crimes of Obamagate, it is disappointing that the Post still fails to address perhaps the most heinous sub-plot of Obamagate.

I am referring to what we now call “Obamacare,” cleverly disguised as the “Affordable Care Act,” a sinister plot to make health insurance more available and affordable to Americans — to increase the number of those Americans covered by health insurance.

Hopefully, the Washington Post will recognize this oversight and augment the record.



*For more examples on how the Obama administration failed miserably at preparing the incoming Trump team to face the challenges it would face, please read Michael Lewis’ “The Fifth Risk” as reviewed here.