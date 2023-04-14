by Don Hermann

For years, the Republican Party has been known as the Party of No. That’s not completely accurate. They really are the Party of Nothing.

That’s what the Republican Party is giving you. Nothing. How people could turn their backs on what’s happening with mass murders in schools is beyond imagining.

How would they respond if one of those school kids was related to them?

What really is a farce is they consider themselves “THE PARTY OF BUSINESS”.

Reagan, Bush 41, Bush 43, and Trump left deficits. Clinton brought it to zero. Obama inherited a deficit of $459 billion in 2008 during a major recession. It climbed to over $1.4 trillion in calendar 2009. In his last year in office Obama reduced it to $585 billion. When Trump took over the economy was growing. In his last year the deficit mushroomed to $984 billion and $3.1 trillion in 2020. Those tax breaks to the rich, really did a job.

According to Allan Sloan and Cezary Podkul in ProPublicaDonald Trump built the National Debt so big (Even before the Pandemic), that it will weigh down the economy for years. They said he was known as the King of Debt.

If there’s anything about prudent business people, it’s staying current. As situations change, they make changes. Research & Development. Creating new products and services to satisfy the needs of a marketplace as it changes.

There were thirteen states when the Constitution was written. Nebraska didn’t exist. Nor did Texas, or Tennessee Or Idaho.

In 1776 the population was 2.5 million. It’s around 330 million now.

To accommodate growth and progress, products change, medicine changes, communications change, attitudes change, politics change and attitudes towards religions change to keep up with the times.

Yet we’re still living in the dark ages when it comes to guns.

And an attitude to a woman’s body. And the way we elect our Legislatures and Governors and President. Our Supreme Court appointment process is a total joke.

Gerrymandering is outdated. However, It’s serving the purpose of the Republican Party. As a minority party It’s providing them with the ability to control local state governments and thus have an enormous influence over what laws pass and don’t pass on a federal basis.

Integrity is not a word in their vocabulary. Fear has overwhelmed them. Staying in office is an obsession with them. Their tactics include, cheating, lying, misrepresenting, violence, anything and everything to gain control.

They’ll even compromise any standards they may have had to follow the lead of the worst leader in the history of our country. A man accused of sexual abuse, who went bankrupt at almost every business he’s been in, engaged in thousands of lawsuits which have forced middle class business people who have done business with him to experience untold hardships.

Futhermore, a man who has been documented telling over 30,000 lies in his four years as President. Shall we mention his legal issues? Add all this together and you still have the leading candidate for President in 2024 for the Republican Party. No wonder many countries around the world are questioning our credibility.

There’s still more. Watch out for your Social Security, Medicare and other government programs you will rely on. They’re coming after you. They want to pick your pockets.

Nothing is. Nothing does. Except damage.

Photo 81713363 / Elephant Behind © Skarie20 | Dreamstime.com