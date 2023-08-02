THE INVESTMENT OF A LIFETIME

by Don Hermann

Unfortunately it doesn’t currently exist. Nor is there anything like it.

I hope the SEC doesn’t come after me for this. If it were to happen, I suspect it would set a record for the most successful stock in the history of the New York Stock Exchange.

Let’s keep this to ourselves and if it materializes, jump on it, sell it, bank the proceeds and settle back and enjoy the rest of your life. OK, here’s the tip.

Donald J. Trump has single handedly impacted more businesses than any other individual in the history of our country. He has also impacted the way we think, communicate, who we associate with and even where we live.

Companies that were floundering were now flourishing. The stocks of those companies were turning from bears to bulls.

We schedule our activities around what TV program we’re going to get the latest news. Political coverage has made TV stars of unknowns. Given new life to the publishing industry.

Love and Hate are front and center as major motivators of the way we live.

Donald Trump has tried to make his fortune in almost every category you could think of. From travel to publishing to liquor to football to gambling to you name it. All failures. Somehow he’s managed to dance around those problems and end up as President of the United States.

Go figure.

There is an area he hasn’t explored yet. Incorporating himself and then going public as Donald J. Trump Limited.

He has to figure a way to capitalize on the effects he’s had with all these organizations that have been ringing the cash register using his name. For better or worse.

There is also another upside for him. By incorporating, that entity hopefully it would be liable for misdeeds it created. So perhaps he could get the corporation put on trial, not him personally.

He’s probably thinking: “It’s worth a try.” It’s not crazier than some of the other ideas I’ve had.”

You scoff. Look how he’s been able to dance around all the legal issues and still be a realistic candidate for President.

He’s got a lot of believers out there. They could take stock of this. And take this tip very seriously.

