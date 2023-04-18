THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING DISANTIS: DESANTIS ESCALATES WAR WITH DISNEY OVER DON’T SAY GAY BILL (UPDATED)

And we now present…the incredible shrinking Ron DiSantis.

Once upon a time in a not-too-distant past Florida Republican Gov. Ron DiSantis was considered one of the few who had a chance to seriously compete with former twice-impeached and now-indicted former President Donald Trump. After all, DiSantis won re-election in a landslide that had many pundits expressing awe about how he put together such a winning combination. Even progressives who couldn’t stand his performative politics and often rigid conservative positions seemed impressed by how he did it.

He was seen by some GOPers as a viable GOP alternative to Trump and his national image was growing. For a while he polled ahead of Trump.

No more.

Now DiSantis’ image is shrinking. Now, rather than being perceived as an alternative to Trump, he is seemingly carving out a niche for himself as someone who — in policies and performative political moves — is trying to be Trumpier than Trump. He seemingly combines Trump’s thirst for revenge with Richard Nixon’s pettiness.

And his latest salvo in his grudge-match against Disney won’t help burnish his deteriorating national image.

Since Disney defied DiSantis on his “Don’t Say Gay” law, DiSantis moved to try to seize Disney’s control of its properties’ special tax district but was outfoxed outmoused. He has now announced puntative moves against Disney such as doing state inspections of Disney rides and even building a state prison near Disneyworld.

This all comes against the backdrop of rumblings against DiSantis by uneasy GOP donors.

First, NBC News reported that his allies and donors were now wondering if he was ready to run for President in 2024. Next, Florida megadonor Thomas Peterffy told the Financial Times that DeSantis’ “stance on abortion and book banning” dissuaded him and his friends from donating to DiSantis he and “his friends” are no longer planning to give the Republican governor their money. Peterffy also said he believed that DeSantis had lost “momentum.

Peterfly indiciated he supports DiSantis’ jihad against Disney. The image of a politician using whatever powers he can scrounge up to go after a corporation is a godsend for Democrats and DiSantis’ GOP opponents. DiSantis’ vendetta stems from when Disney first remained silent on his “Don’t Say Gay” law, and then reversed its corporate course and issued a statement strongly opposing the law.

DiSantis’ then became a modern Bugs Bunny:



DiSantis now comes across a petulant and provincial politician. Here’s how Mediaite describes thi latest broadside last in the DiSantis-Disney War:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is ratcheting up his war with Mickey to absurd new levels this week, after his efforts to take over Disney World’s special taxing district hit a major legal snag, by threatening to punish the company by taking various retaliatory actions, including building a state prison next to the park property. “Come to think of it now, people are like, well, there’s what should we do with this land?” said DeSantis regarding property adjacent to Disney’s 25,000-acre Central Florida parcel. “People have said, you know, maybe, maybe have another — maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks.” “Uh, someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison,” DeSantis continued with a chuckle. “Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are, are, are endless.”

Will this ongoing, petty, ideologically and personal war against Disney mean DiSantis’ hopes on a national level could be relegated to Neverland?

Perhaps. But it will play well in FoxNewsLand.

Which is clearly what the Captain Hook of American governors wants.

This might be the most unserious politician on the planet. Everything he did last year re: Disney turned out to just be a poorly concealed re-election bid. His only platform is owning the libs. It’s absolutely insane. https://t.co/E8JKGnI80B — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) April 17, 2023

Ron DeSantis is busy building the PERFECT case for Disney to sue him for First Amendment retaliation.pic.twitter.com/9OSNFyKggr — Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 17, 2023

Lol yeah that’s not going to work. https://t.co/Z1Thgd2NJW — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) April 17, 2023

DeSaster is a vindictive, mean, quasi-dictator. He is no better than Trump. He’s just less orange. DeSantis fires latest salvo in battle with Disney. https://t.co/A0v6eSKuth — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 17, 2023

Also keep in mind, these are Republicans who are using the powers of the state to coerce a private company to its political will. Imagine giving President @RonDeSantisFL power over, say, the IRS. Aren't these kind of gestapo tactics what nat'l Republicans are bitching about re:… https://t.co/ln9qnAcqwd — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) April 17, 2023

This is a big mistake. Conservatives don’t like it when politicians pursue vendettas using taxpayer dollars or abuse their government powers. https://t.co/aJkcjg4Ali — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 17, 2023

Woke is where the DeSantis campaign goes to die. https://t.co/xcOjX1pu2J — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) April 17, 2023

At a time when many families are having a hard time making ends meet, DeSantis repeatedly attacks the largest employer of Central FL. Why? He knows that to be president, he has to win over a MAGA base that craves autocracy. DeSantis is too small of a man to ever be president. https://t.co/qzUwTKvb9v — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 17, 2023

If you missed it, this was Disney's response to Governor Small Man In High-Heeled Shoes: pic.twitter.com/wqiuwDCdFr — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 17, 2023

Can someone remind me what this whole vindictive crusade is about again? It was just Disney publicly expressing disapproval of the Don’t Say Gay law, right? https://t.co/SSdAakYrdW — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 17, 2023

Full court Ron DeSantis press conference with GOP lawmakers + cabinet members announcing petty threats to regulate Disney’s monorail, build state prisons next to theme parks, and weaponize state government against Ronnie’s political enemies. Is there NO END to this foolishness? pic.twitter.com/I0tA0X7tnL — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) April 17, 2023

This is Orbanism – using the power of the state to harass your opposition into concessions or quiescence. Another way of saying this is bullying. Trump shares this gangsterish view of state power too, which is why the GOP has become such a threat in the last decade. https://t.co/1dJ6ARjgk8 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) April 17, 2023

This is wrong on so many levels. How can anyone justify this relentless war against a private company over political views? This is definitely not conservatism! https://t.co/1zIpvMeKlf — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 17, 2023

DeSantis is not cut out for prime time. https://t.co/jVGwPJIQrK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 17, 2023

I just listened to a DeSantis presser about Disney in which he begged the state legislature to revoke Disney’s private contract in the “name of the people.” He got beat and now wants to dissolve specific contracts he doesn’t like. A pure attack on private contract & rule of law. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) April 17, 2023

Ron DeSantis fighting with a cartoon mouse and losing has to be one of the funniest things to happen lately. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) April 17, 2023

Disney’s outsmarting you — not a difficult task — took place in a public meeting, publicized in advance, in the light of day. Of 50 governors, you must be the only one who thinks it’s a savvy move to go to war with one of your state’s leading employers. https://t.co/4ENK9UbcxV — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 17, 2023

Disney should leave Florida. Other multi-national corporations should as well. Walk away. We're at that point. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) April 17, 2023

Disney. A guy who wants to be President of the United States is attacking the Happiness Company. How many people wake up and think, “I want a president who will take on Mickey Mouse?” Madness. @RonDeSantisFL — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) April 17, 2023

Nice theme park you have there. Oh, you don't like that I'm discriminating against LGBT people? Would be a shame if something happened to it. https://t.co/1f0GC0CWQ0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2023

BREAKING: As part of Ron Desantis' Reedy Creek feud with Disney World he literally just told the press that he is analyzing whether to built a State Prison next to Disney World. Who else finds it disgustingly ironic that the party who claims to care about children and crime,… pic.twitter.com/0q6JccwCN4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 17, 2023

I genuinely can't remember what exactly it was that made DeSantis decide to try to destroy the top tourist attraction and one of the biggest employers in the state he was elected to govern, but this is a bizarre crusade. https://t.co/ZNNjsvd4Aj — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) April 17, 2023

What do I know, but declaring war on Disney seems like a really stupid way to run for president. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 17, 2023

Pudding Boy is calling someone else sloppy! https://t.co/P8JMx8n3iB — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) April 17, 2023

Yes, Ron DeSantis wants to build a prison next to Disney World because they refuse to also hate gay people. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) April 17, 2023

UPDATE: Via Raw Story:

The Disneyland resort in California will hold a new LGBTQ-themed event night, according to the company in a tweeted statement on Monday. “The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June!” said the statement. “This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more.” This announcement comes just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced at a press conference in Lake Buena Vista that he would be pursuing punitive policies against Disney in an escalating feud that began over the company’s criticism of his handling of LGBTQ rights. Among other things, DeSantis suggested he could authorize a state park, a rival amusement park, or even a state prison on the land immediately adjacent to the Walt Disney World resort complex.