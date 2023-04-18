" />

THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING DISANTIS: DESANTIS ESCALATES WAR WITH DISNEY OVER DON’T SAY GAY BILL (UPDATED)

And we now present…the incredible shrinking Ron DiSantis.

Once upon a time in a not-too-distant past Florida Republican Gov. Ron DiSantis was considered one of the few who had a chance to seriously compete with former twice-impeached and now-indicted former President Donald Trump. After all, DiSantis won re-election in a landslide that had many pundits expressing awe about how he put together such a winning combination. Even progressives who couldn’t stand his performative politics and often rigid conservative positions seemed impressed by how he did it.

He was seen by some GOPers as a viable GOP alternative to Trump and his national image was growing. For a while he polled ahead of Trump.

No more.

Now DiSantis’ image is shrinking. Now, rather than being perceived as an alternative to Trump, he is seemingly carving out a niche for himself as someone who — in policies and performative political moves — is trying to be Trumpier than Trump. He seemingly combines Trump’s thirst for revenge with Richard Nixon’s pettiness.

And his latest salvo in his grudge-match against Disney won’t help burnish his deteriorating national image.

Since Disney defied DiSantis on his “Don’t Say Gay” law, DiSantis moved to try to seize Disney’s control of its properties’ special tax district but was outfoxed outmoused. He has now announced puntative moves against Disney such as doing state inspections of Disney rides and even building a state prison near Disneyworld.

This all comes against the backdrop of rumblings against DiSantis by uneasy GOP donors.

First, NBC News reported that his allies and donors were now wondering if he was ready to run for President in 2024. Next, Florida megadonor Thomas Peterffy told the Financial Times that DeSantis’ “stance on abortion and book banning” dissuaded him and his friends from donating to DiSantis he and “his friends” are no longer planning to give the Republican governor their money. Peterffy also said he believed that DeSantis had lost “momentum.

Peterfly indiciated he supports DiSantis’ jihad against Disney. The image of a politician using whatever powers he can scrounge up to go after a corporation is a godsend for Democrats and DiSantis’ GOP opponents. DiSantis’ vendetta stems from when Disney first remained silent on his “Don’t Say Gay” law, and then reversed its corporate course and issued a statement strongly opposing the law.

DiSantis’ then became a modern Bugs Bunny:

DiSantis now comes across a petulant and provincial politician. Here’s how Mediaite describes thi latest broadside last in the DiSantis-Disney War:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is ratcheting up his war with Mickey to absurd new levels this week, after his efforts to take over Disney World’s special taxing district hit a major legal snag, by threatening to punish the company by taking various retaliatory actions, including building a state prison next to the park property.

“Come to think of it now, people are like, well, there’s what should we do with this land?” said DeSantis regarding property adjacent to Disney’s 25,000-acre Central Florida parcel. “People have said, you know, maybe, maybe have another — maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks.”

“Uh, someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison,” DeSantis continued with a chuckle. “Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are, are, are endless.”

Will this ongoing, petty, ideologically and personal war against Disney mean DiSantis’ hopes on a national level could be relegated to Neverland?

Perhaps. But it will play well in FoxNewsLand.

Which is clearly what the Captain Hook of American governors wants.

UPDATE: Via Raw Story:

The Disneyland resort in California will hold a new LGBTQ-themed event night, according to the company in a tweeted statement on Monday.

“The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June!” said the statement. “This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more.”

This announcement comes just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced at a press conference in Lake Buena Vista that he would be pursuing punitive policies against Disney in an escalating feud that began over the company’s criticism of his handling of LGBTQ rights.

Among other things, DeSantis suggested he could authorize a state park, a rival amusement park, or even a state prison on the land immediately adjacent to the Walt Disney World resort complex.