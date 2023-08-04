The Church of Climate-Change Denial returns just as Americans experience the hottest Summer on record thus far.

It is one thing to disagree with predictions about future climate phenomena or to disagree about the causes of climate change. It is another thing to deny the existence of climate change altogether.

Yes, plenty of predictions about future climate phenomena have been proven to be false. In a 23 March 2023 commentary published by Observer Today, Thomas Kirkpatrick, Sr. writes the following:

A few Years back the National Park Service made news when it placed signs in Glacier National Park that informed shocked vacationers that the glaciers would be gone by 2020. In 2018 the signs were removed because the glaciers were still there. Glaciers grow and contract but seldom disappear. In the early part of this century residents of the Maldives Islands in the Indian Ocean were looking for a new home after scientists warned them that there Island would be under water by 2018. Five years later the Maldives are still above water. Also, the real estate that was once thought destined for submergence beneath the sea is getting top dollars. Some years ago, I wrote a column in which I mentioned that the polar bear population in Alaska and Canada had risen from an estimated 5,000 in the 1950s to more than 23,000 at the time of that column. I am now happy to report that despite hand wringing over melting ice and loss of habitat the population currently stands at 25,000. Finally, to those of you living in fear of climate change I want to give you some advice. We may be undergoing climate change, even climate change man might have played a role in, but as you can see many things that were predicted to occur because of climate change have not occurred because those in the movement either misinterpret, misrepresent, or just don’t understand. So go and live your lives without fear.

Climate science isn’t an exact science. So, it isn’t surprising that some climate predictions ended up not being correct. Such incorrect predictions justify having a healthy dose of skepticism when one reads or hears predictions about future climate phenomena.

Still, the occurrence of incorrect predictions doesn’t justify denying the existence of climate change altogether.

Yet, the Church of Climate-Change Denial lives on, as seen in this tweet by an associate of John F. MacArthur, Jr.

Climate change is a historical and scientific reality, which makes Darrell B. Harrison’s tweeted claim about climate change a foolish statement at best.

Sure, one’s response to climate change may take on religious attributes, but climate change in itself isn’t a “pagan religious worldview” as Mr. Harrison claims. Acknowedging the reality of climate change and trying to prevent it isn’t sacrificing to Gaia.

Harrison doubled down on foolishness when he retweeted a false claim made by a party calling itself Wide Awake Media.

Here is the full version of the false claim:

No, John Kerry did not say that destruction of the farming industry is essential to achieving net zero. Either Wide Awake Media is lying or Wide Awake Media is delusional. A 10 May 2023 Reuters article spells out what Kerry did say:

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural production is essential to the global fight against climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday. Agriculture generates 10% to 12% of greenhouse gas emissions globally, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The food system as a whole – including packaging, transportation, and waste management – generates a third of global emissions, according to a 2021 study published in the academic journal Nature Food. “We can’t get to net zero, we don’t get this job done, unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution,” Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, said at the AIM for Climate summit in Washington. . . “A 2-degree future could result in another 600 million people not getting enough to eat,” said the former U.S. secretary of state. “You can’t continue to warm the planet while also expecting to feed it.”

No, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from packaging, transportation, and waste management is not the same thing as destroying the farming industry.

In his statement, Kerry says that additional global warming could result in “another 600 million people not getting enough to eat” which is why he favors the prevention of more global warming.

I do not know what would motivate someone to twist Kerry’s words into an attack on the farming industry, which they aren’t.

If Darrell B. Harrison were a nobody like me, then I would have ignored his tweets. Yet, Mr. Harrison is an associate of mega-church pastor John F. MacArthur, Jr., and members of MacArthur’s church readily believe everything that MacArthur and his associates say.

In the past, I have published statements about climate change based on the data that I had at the time, and I erred in some of those statements. Yet, being a nobody, I didn’t expect anyone to just accept my word.

Over time, I have made a 180-degree turn in my thinking about climate change. Why? Because I encountered evidence that contradicted what I believed. Science isn’t an enemy of my faith in Messiah Jesus, not even climate science.

Indeed, climate science in general and climate change in particular are not foes of the Gospel as presented in the New Testament, and they don’t contradict the Tanakh, a.k.a. the Old Testament.

So, Darrell B. Harrison may call himself a theologian and a biblical counselor, and members of his church may believe everything that he says, but nevertheless he is wrong to equate belief in climate change with belief in pagan religion.

Mr. Harrison claims that he is promoting a biblical theology of climate change, but he isn’t. The Bible doesn’t address climate change, nor does the Bible refute the confirmed findings of climate science.

Mr. Harrison may think that he is promoting Christianity with his rants about climate change, but in reality he is promoting the Church of Climate-Change Denial, which is a different religion altogether.



