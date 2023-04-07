Tennessee GOP expels two Black state Representatives in a historic vote



The blatant racism should be shocking. It’s not, and that’s appalling.

Black and expelled

Rep. Justin Jones, 27, D, Nashville, 72-25

Rep. Justin J. Pearson, 28, D, Memphis, 69-26

White and not expelled (short 1 vote)

Rep. Gloria Johnson, 60, D, Knoxville, 65-30

Before detailing the events in the Capitol after last week’s school shooting in Nashville (152 shots fired), a quick background on the historic nature of this vote.

Expulsion is rare.

The Tennessee Constitution (1796) provides authority to expel a member for “disorderly behavior.” In 2022, the Tennessee state Senate expelled a member for the first time. Sen. Katrina Robinson, D-Memphis, had been convicted of fraud.

A two-thirds vote is needed to expel a member of the Tennessee House. There are 99 House members, and the GOP holds a super-majority (74 to 25).

In the past 157 years, the Tennessee House has expelled two members. Neither was a hasty matter.

2016, Rep. Jeremy Durham, R-Franklin, 70-2.

Durham had been accused of sexual misconduct with 22 women; one was an intern. The state Attorney General produced a 40-page analysis of the accusations. 1980, Robert Fisher, R-Elizabethton, 92-1.

Fisher had been convicted of soliciting a $1,000 bribe. A select committee voted unanimously to recommend expulsion.

The prior expulsions?

On July 18, 1866, Governor William G. “Parson” Brownlow “force[d] the General Assembly to ratify” the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted citizenship to freed Black men, women and children. Confederate states that wanted to join the Union had to ratify both the 13th, which had abolished slavery, as well as the 14th Amendments.

In 1866, the Tennessee House expelled six members who tried to prevent the vote on the 14th Amendment. Tennessee became the first Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union on July 24, 1866.

What was the “crime” this week?

On March 30, the three Democratic Representatives had “talk[ed] without being recognized,” an action the Knoxville News called part of a “peaceful gun control demonstration.”

There comes a time when you have to do something out of the ordinary. We occupied the House floor today after repeatedly being silenced from talking about the crisis of mass shootings. We could not go about business as usual as thousands were protesting outside demanding action. pic.twitter.com/DcajsborsK — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) March 30, 2023

Republicans initially stripped “the Tennessee Three” of committee assignments. Here are the three who sponsored the expulsion resolutions:

On Thursday, Republicans “removed representation for nearly 150,000 Tennesseans who overwhelmingly elected Jones and Pearson.”

Jones told the General Assembly:

We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy.

Rep. Justin Jones holds nothing back, calling Tennessee Republicans ‘drunk with power’ as they pursue his expulsion for standing with gun reform protesters. pic.twitter.com/1EQNAWcvHU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 6, 2023

The response from students and others in the Tennessee Capitol:

LISTEN. Tennessee student protesters in the state capitol:

You ban books

You ban drag

Kids are still in body bags pic.twitter.com/bZ9ydJwEEB — ??Kathy E Gill | mastodon.social/@kegill (@kegill) April 7, 2023

What now?

Their local jurisdictions can reappoint Jones and Pearson to fill the temporary vacancies. Both seats will be open in the 2024 election cycle.

Elsewhere, Tennessee’s actions are a rallying call:

Dear Tennessee House @GOP Members Y’all just played yourselves. You just put two brilliant men into the national spotlight. You just energized even more young people to vote you all out. You just broadcast your racism to the world. #TenneseeThree — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) April 7, 2023

Take a look at the widespread gerrymandering in Tennessee state house districts. Click/tap an image to see it in full size.







Featured image: Flickr, Lorie Shaull; Protect Kids Not Guns; students participate in National Walkout Day at the Capitol, Washington DC, 2018.