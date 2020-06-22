Stalin purges added to vast human cost of WWII
Moscow (AFP) – The Soviet Union suffered the greatest losses of any country as it fought the Nazis in World War II.At the same time, Joseph Stalin’s regime attacked its own citizens, executing, incarcerating and exiling those it viewed as hostile. Here are some of the most striking statistics.Tripling war toll – In 1946, Stalin said seven million had died in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, as the conflict is known in Russia.Stalin gave a massively understated figure that gained him kudos as a brilliant military strategist and heightened his cult of personality.After Stalin’s death in 1953, …