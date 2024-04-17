Sleepy Don (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

If this was a nation where the president used the legal system to go after his political opponents, as Donald Trump so often claims, then he would have fled the country to live in exile after his failed coup attempt and not be sitting through jury selections in a courtroom while dozing off.

Trump lies and says his criminal trials are politically motivated and now, he can lie and say he didn’t fall asleep in court yesterday…and probably again today. Is it just me or is he not looking well? His hue has gone from a bright ugly racist orange to a sickish tangerine that fell off a truck.

Maggie Haberman reported for The New York Times that Trump visited Snoozeville, Nappyland, Snoretown, yesterday while Judge Juan Merchan listened to last-minute arguments in the hush money case. Haberman wrote, “Mr. Trump (sic) appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.”

What does a sleeping Trump dream about anyway? Does he dream about grifting, grabbing, a little pillaging, hamberders, or maybe big buckets of fried chicken? We’ll never know but I’d love to hear your theories.

The fun irony and hypocrisy here is that Trump and his MAGA minions accuse President Joe Biden of having “low energy” and they call him Sleepy Joe. Like most things with MAGAts, if they accuse others of something, then they’re projecting. Dementia Joe, check. Pedo Joe, check. Corrupt Joe, check…check.

Haberman also reported that one of Trump’s bottom-of-the-discount-barrel-last-resort-lawyers-because-no-self-respecting-attorney-will–ever-work-for-him, Todd Blanche, passed him notes for several minutes before he “appeared to jolt awake and notice them.” She also wrote that Trump appeared very irritated at other times which is what a baby does when it misses its naptime.

If you want to know if Trump talks in his sleep, you can’t ask Melania because she doesn’t sleep with him. Like decent lawyers or even average ones, she doesn’t want to get into bed with him. There are at least three horrible things in Trump’s bed… bedbugs, fried chicken crumbs, and Trump.

I’ll bet you 25 shares of Truth Social stock, which is currently hovering around $22 after starting out around $70, that Trump dozes off again during his trials. For everyone in the courtroom, I hope he’s not a sleep farter, but you know he is. Again…Melania sleeps in another room and sometimes, in another state.

Watch me draw:





Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].