Show me you’re nuts.

“Show me your nuts.” That double entendre is spoken by Lenka Novak in The Kentucky Fried Movie, at which time singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop replies by demonstrating that he is nuts.

We are all nuts at one time or another. So, just for fun, let us all reveal an example or two of our own nuttiness.

In the comments section below, please provide an example of your own nuttiness.

Of course, this humble native of planet Melmac (in human guise) will show his own nuttiness through few images that he created.

First, to be fair, here is a YouTube video of singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop not being nuts:

Now, on to this blogger’s own nuttiness.

It’s your turn to be nutty. Do you dare?

