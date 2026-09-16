AI builders say slow down. The president says go faster.

Is the field of artificial intelligence proceeding at too fast a pace? If you ask the leaders building the systems, the answer this weekend was an overwhelming “yes.” If you ask President Donald Trump, the answer is basically “hell, no.” FYI, the general public is not on the president’s page: 73% do not trust companies to use AI responsibly and 70% are more worried than excited about AI.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei took the lead Saturday with a 3,800-word blog postoutlining the reasons model development should slow down. He also proposed a verification process designed to create trust. It was quickly seconded by Sam Altman at OpenAI and Elon Musk at Grok. Later Google and Microsoft joined the club.

In contrast, the president’s Truth Social posts have one theme: the U.S. must come out on top in the race with China. One post from Monday (there were several): “WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so.” Never mind that Trump has eased export controls on advanced Nvidia chips, which are “the most crucial input to AI development.” So much for pedal-to-the-metal.

History suggests what’s missing isn’t speed limits alone, it’s trust and verification, which are the things Amodei’s own proposal is asking for.

We’ve engaged in similar “races” before. For example, the U.S. was first with a nuclear warhead, bombing Japan twice in 1945. Russia was not far behind and then came Britain and a few other countries. Suddenly we had global nuclear proliferation, but each instance was a government. It wasn’t a series of businesses spread across the globe.

Working government-to-government to reduce the risk of nuclear war seems like it would be easier than working company-to-company or company-to-government and then government-to-company to reduce the chance of a catastrophic AI breach.

Even 1950s illegal street racers knew better than to aim their cars at a cliff.

It wasn’t easy for the world to come together to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968. It took more than 20 years after the U.S. demonstrated the raw power of a nuclear weapon to sign an agreement. In that period, five countries became nuclear powers: the U.S., Russia, England, France and China. Yet another 54 additional countries signed the agreement, a first step back from global armageddon.

Two things were essential and interrelated to secure those signatures: trust and verification.

There had to be enough trust to come to the table. Then the verification program had to be robust enough and transparent enough for the parties to trust that it was sufficient to hold the other parties in check.

Before there was an NPT, there was the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. After averting nuclear war using kludgy communications, the U.S. and Russia set up a hotline to facilitate direct communication and, although it may have been an unstated goal, build trust. In 1963, teletype machines connected the two countries, one in the Pentagon and one in the Kremlin. President John F. Kennedy could deliver a message to the Pentagon; someone there would input it in the teletype machine. On the Russian side, someone would translate the received message into Russian and then deliver it to Premier Nikita Kruschchev. His response repeated the process in reverse.

If you’re thinking ‘that sounds slow,’ it was deliberately so. This friction-by-design prevented knee-jerk reactions or misunderstandings that might arise in an ephemeral telephone call. It prevented heated rhetoric. It helped develop trust.

Right now, in the field of AI we don’t have trust across governments or even an acknowledgment that dialog might be important. What we do have are three examples of elevated risk that are not quite to the level of the Cuban Missile Crisis. We also have Trump’s messages on Truth Social feeding knee-jerk reactions.

Trump is not building trust elsewhere, either. He let the last treaty capping U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals, the New START, expire in February. There was a shaky verbal understanding to keep observing the old limits for six months, a window that’s now closed. Even before that the actual verification component, on-site inspections, had been suspended since 2023. Iran diplomacy has fared no better this summer, lurching from agreement to collapse and back.

So we have a trust deficit between the two nuclear-armed superpowers, the actors who once cooperated on a hotline. AI is starting even further behind on trust and verification. With AI, the rival isn’t a former Cold War partner with a 60-year cooperation track record; it’s China, with none of that infrastructure to leverage.

In 2010, the New York Stock Exchange experienced a runaway algorithm that automatically placed trades based on market volatility. Its trades increased volatility, which caused it to make more trades. Stocks lost value in minutes. In about 10 minutes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped 1,000 points. At one point, Accenture was valued at one-cent.