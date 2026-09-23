IS TEAM TRUMP PLANNING TO PUT TRUMP’S NAME ON FORD’S THEATER?

The race is ON. The race to put Donald Trump’s name on more and more government buildings. And now Team Trump is considering putting Donald Trump’s name on Ford’s Theater, the theater where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on April 15, 1865. Once this report surfaced and sparked outrage and dismay the White House and Interior Department denied that Ford’s Theater is being considered for renaming.

As President Donald Trump fights to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, administration officials are circulating a list of government sites that could have his name affixed to them in some way, according to people familiar with the effort. One landmark that has emerged in the discussions among administration officials has raised eyebrows: Ford’s Theatre, the playhouse where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. It is unclear how seriously the theater is being considered or how the administration would attach Trump’s name to it. One administration official said the idea had been discussed, but they didn’t know where it stood. The prospect sparked a flurry of discussion over the past week among people responsible for the historic site. The discussions underscore how much of a priority honoring the president has become inside parts of the Trump administration — even as the Iran war nears its eighth month, diesel prices hit an all-time high, the midterm elections approach in six weeks and most Americans disapprove of the president’s job performance. White House officials, advisers and allies pitch ideas such as naming buildings after Trump to get on the president’s good side, a former administration official told MS NOW, granted anonymity to discuss internal matters. The president’s view, the official said: “Why would I say no? Everybody’s trying to please me.” “They know flattery gets them everything,” the former official said, adding that people wait to hear “How can I help you?” in return. One person with knowledge of the broader renaming effort who requested anonymity to address a sensitive topic said officials were looking for buildings and other sites that could carry the president’s name while presenting an easier legal path than the Kennedy Center push.

What comes next? Mount Rushmore becomes Mount Trumpmore? The Bureau of Engraving and Printing becomes the Donald J. Trump Department of Putting My Face on Money? The National Archives becomes Trump Truth Printing & Alternative Facts? The National Weather Service becomes the Donald J. Trump Sharpie Forecast Center? And somewhere outside Washington, surely there’s a neglected federal landfill just waiting to become the Donald J. Trump Presidential Waste Management Center–Making Garbage Great Again.

Perhaps we’ll also see the Trump National Debt Clock and Gift Shop, Donald J Trump Bureau of Self-Promotion, The Donald J. Trump Office of Humility and The Donald J. Trump National Monument to Donald J. Trump, Restored and Renovated by Donald J. Trump.

Hasn’t Lincoln suffered enough already? https://t.co/1EpEhzSzpK — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) September 23, 2026

Instead of focusing on grocery and housing prices, the president now wants to rename Ford's Theatre, where President Lincoln was assassinated, after himself. Quite a display of insecurity and jealousy!https://t.co/Y8BXnxcK8Y — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) September 23, 2026

OMG!! THE PEDO Now Seriously Considering Slapping His Name on Ford’s Theater https://t.co/I2WuB8pZW4 via @newrepublic — Susan Baker (@SusanBa92489649) September 23, 2026

I heard a rumor that Trump want to put his name on Ford's Theater now. I'm a Civil War and Reconstruction historian. When I heard this news earlier today, I fully crashed out. I need to lie on the floor and eat my way through a depressive episode now. He can't get away with it. — Jessica Jewett (@JJ9828) September 23, 2026

Ford's Theater, First Lady Melania Trump, Natalie Harp, Air Force One, Donald Trump, Jared and Ivanka trend. Guess which idiot wants Ford's Theater, where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, named for him. What's next? Trump White House? Trump Lincoln Memorial? Trump MLK Memorial? pic.twitter.com/Qi3mYav8Kr — Andy Fox ??? (@factandrumor) September 23, 2026

Ford’s Theatre, as it looked during Lincoln's time: pic.twitter.com/VeCMfGMLqI — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 23, 2026

Trump’s Aides are now listing new places to affix his name to because it makes him happy & one of those places is the Historic Ford’s theater,the playhouse where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth. The next is Dulles International Airport,Penn… pic.twitter.com/LJn1yJTCq1 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) September 23, 2026

The rumor is that @realDonaldTrump is considering slapping his name on the Ford Theatre in DC. I could agree to this only if he attends a performance of “Our American Cousin” on opening night.https://t.co/flplOjLf7R — Phil Eakle (@PhilE75085510) September 23, 2026

Does he…. Does he think Ford’s Theatre is named after Gerald Ford https://t.co/c7fK39vU3I — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) September 23, 2026

Trump aides are exploring putting Trump’s name on Ford’s Theatre, where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. White House officials, advisers and allies pitch ideas such as naming buildings after Trump to get on the president’s good side, a former administration official told MS… pic.twitter.com/MXXmWfalrx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 23, 2026

Jesus this is never gonna end. https://t.co/eHFGx9CHrd — WeThePeople???? (@PrincessBravato) September 23, 2026

Inappropriate and absurd. It will only get him more contempt, disgust and loathing. Especially a national shrine like Ford’s Theater. For what reason? Trump currently has a 29% approval rating and expected to continue downward. We are paying for his war in Iran, he does nothing. — Nancy Anne Merwin?????? ??????? (@nancym284) September 23, 2026

By David Dugan, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59999818