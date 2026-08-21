Shock the Monkey

ICE has electric gloves

Seeking new ways to inflict cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) published a notice of its plans to spend as much as $20 million on a product known as G.L.O.V.E, an abbreviation for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter.

Remember, when it comes to MAGA, the cruelty is the point. It’s as if separating families, incarcerating children, and shooting Americans in the back of their heads in the middle of our streets isn’t bad enough.

In its acquisition filing, ICE described the gloves as a “distraction and de-escalation device. Senator Adam Schiff sees it as a new tool for ICE to use to inflict terror, writing on social media, “Senate Republicans had the opportunity to rein in ICE and CBP, they refused. Instead they handed DHS BILLIONS more of your tax dollars without any constraint after the shooting and killing individuals in the streets. Now, ICE is looking to purchase electrical shock gloves to continue terrorizing our communities.”

He continued, “How soon will they be used to inflict further cruelty?”

The murders of American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE are not the only incidents Democrats are citing. Recently, ICE carried out two fatal shootings in Texas and Maine, while video surfaced of an ICE officer pointing a gun in the face of a woman, a US citizen, in Virginia.

An ICE agent claims that she tried to run him over with her car, but as is usually the case with these goons, he was lying. They should really make sure there isn’t video of the situation before they lie about it. But then again, it’s not like video proof makes them stop lying.

House Homeland Security Committee Democrats wrote on X, “ICE agents shoot innocent people. They pepper spray innocent people. And now the Trump administration wants to spend $20 MILLION to give them gloves to tase people. This is insanity. ICE does not need another weapon.”

Guidance from the company that produces the gloves, Compliant Technologies, recommends various limitations in its own literature, noting that failure to follow guidelines could result in “injury or death.” That probably makes ice agent say, “Oh goody.”

While the company says the gloves aren’t dangerous to healthy people, its manual says officers should avoid using them on pregnant women or the elderly and notes people may have “underlying medical conditions that may or may not be easily discernible with casual observation.” I’m sure ICE agents stopped reading at “injury or death.”

The manual also encourages officers to “always give the subject(s) a reasonable opportunity to comply before force is used.” This is when the agents started laughing.

ICE has defended the purchase, but it did not respond to a series of questions posed by reporters on what guidelines would be issued for using the gloves and whether officers would comply with manufacturer instructions, providing a link to its current use of force policy and writing that officers “regularly receive ongoing use of force training.”

Are they talking about the training that they cut short for those recruited by the Trump regime?

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