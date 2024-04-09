Shakey Conspiracy Theories (Cartoon and Video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Friday’s earthquake and yesterday’s eclipse are signs from God. If that’s the case and God is trying to tell us something, then it should be noted that the epicenter of the earthquake was about six miles from Trump’s New Jersey BedBug and Breakfast golf course at Bedminster.

A lightning bolt also hit the Statue of Liberty on Thursday. Maybe God saw the current polls and is trying to tell us not to vote for the fake prophet merchandising bibles.

If the zealots really believe these are messages from God, then they’re going to lose their shit when the cicadas get here.

Watch me draw:



