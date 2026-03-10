SEND BARRON (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

The rich and privileged don’t fight

Donald Trump was at Dover Air Force Base on Saturday for the dignified transfer of Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, Capt. Cody Khork, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, and Sgt. Declan Coady, six of the seven US service members killed (so far) in the Iran War, except that with Trump being a part of it, it wasn’t dignified. This sort of thing is kind of a layup for presidents, but leave it to Donald Trump to find a way to screw it up.

Donald Trump wore a baseball cap. It was a white USA cap, which you can find in the Trump merch store and purchase for a mere $50. Trump did not bow his head at any point during the service or take the cap off. While talking about war dead last week, he spent more time talking about his ballroom.

When President Joe Biden looked at his watch during a transfer of soldiers killed during the withdrawal in Afghanistan, MAGA world lost its mind, but they’re OK with a president who wears a baseball cap to a transfer, or calls our service members “suckers and losers,” or says POWs are not heroes, and “I like people who weren’t captured.” Ya, know, I’m starting to suspect that MAGAts are hypocrites.

Remember when they lost their collective minds over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not wearing a suit and tie to the White House, but they were all jelly with Elon Musk wearing a T-shirt and baseball cap to a cabinet meeting. They also didn’t have a problem with the fact that he’s not even a member of the cabinet.

A lot of people think Trump wore the cap to drum up sales at his merch store, but that was probably just a bonus to the real reason, which I think can be blamed on the wind. We all know how Trump is about his hair, as he once didn’t want to attend a memorial service for World War I dead because there was a light rain. It was very windy in this region of the East Coast yesterday, and that would’ve played hell with the dead bleached skunk on Trump’s skull, no matter how much Tresemme he would’ve put on it.

Whether Trump is dignified, undignified, capless, or bald, one thing he doesn’t have to worry about at these services is receiving a body of any of his children, as none of the five have ever served or ever will.

Don Jr and Eric love to shoot their guns at big game, but that’s safe because the game doesn’t shoot back. They don’t even go to the trouble of actually hunting these animals, as they have guides to take them to the animals. It wouldn’t surprise me if they weren’t in fences. Also, Eric probably would not be able to pass the ABSVAB.

It probably wouldn’t work if you told Ivanka or Tiffany that the military takes women now, even though their father and Pete Hegseth aren’t very fond of it, and have been scrubbing the history of female service in the military. Come to think of it, maybe they don’t know the military takes women. Neither of those girls would go anyway. They might break a nail.

Trump’s youngest son, Barron, who is named after the alter ego Trump used to use when he’d call the media to brag about his sex life (he really liked that name), is only 19, which is ripe to serve in the military. But do not expect Barron Trump to sign up to fight in his daddy’s war with Iran. Unlike John Fogerty, Barron is a fortunate son.

