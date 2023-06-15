REPUBLICANS UBER ALLES

by Don Hermann

Ya. You got the picture. Fear is their motivator. Hate their motivation. Lying their process. Destruction their result.

Blame. Blame. Blame. It’s obvious according to your Republican Leaders the following groups are mostly responsible for the sad state of affairs we’re experiencing in our country.

African Americans. Hispanic Americans. American Indians. Jewish Americans. Muslim Americans. And a mixture of others. They’re pushing close to 50% of the population.

Those Republicans aren’t goose stepping high enough. Let’s give some perspective to this. As in most countries, we Americans rely on our political leaders to run our country.

They make decisions for us regarding monies allocated and laws governing our behavior. This allows us the freedom to live our lives peacefully with a wide range of latitude.

In order to be as effective as possible, we intend to select people who represent our needs and our priorities.

One would hope people selected would have a certain amount of maturity. And ability.

Not children dressed as adults. Most important. those who can trust be trusted.

There should be a strong relationship between the way a business is run and the way a government is run. There should be stated Goals (Priorities), Strategies and the specifics of implementation.

Let’s say you were about to invest in a business. Money is an issue, so you must have the best possible people protecting your interests. Here is a list of the key Republicans who are or have represented your interests in Congress and other areas of government recently. How many of these individuals would you hire to build your business?

Donald Trump

Clarence Thomas

Ted Cruz

Lindsey Graham

Jim Jordan

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marsha Blackburn

Tom Cotton

John Cornyn

Steve Scalise

Josh Hawley

Susan Collins

Mitch McConnell

Ron DeSantis

George Santos

Charles Grassley

Mike Pence

Samuel A. Alito, Jr.

Mark Meadows

Matt Gaetz

Kevin McCarthy

Others indicted or went to prison:

Paul Manafort

Roger Stone

Allen Weisselberg

George Papadopoulos

Rick Gates

Michael Flynn

Steve Bannon

This is the list of folks the Republicans felt were best suited to be custodians of the keys to the various areas of our government. People who were trustworthy and capable of doing the best possible job required to move America forward.

Which ones would you dig deep into your pockets to finance a business you had an important stake in?

Heil Republicans.