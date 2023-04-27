Republicans Gone Mad: April 2023 Edition

The cesspool called Twitter is the site to see

If one wants to know how mad Republicans can be.

All that bull dung spread out so far and wide

Makes you wonder if their brains are fried.

If he were still alive, then Eddie Albert would probably sing the preceding statement, especially if he knew what Cousin Eddie is saying.

In the 1989 film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Cousin Eddie indicates that something is full of feces. I am beginning to think that it was something other than the RV’s septic tank. That would explain why, in the 1996 film Independence Day, the aliens gave Eddie back to planet Earth after abducting him. Not even aliens want to deal with someone who is foaming.

Speaking of foaming, that is what cancelled Fox News host Dan Bongino is projecting onto his political foes.

Zeroes in the Media would be a good name for a band comprised of everyone who lost a gig on Fox News. Dan Bongino could sing backup.

Speaking of Fox New, Marjorie Taylor Green believes that the network destroyed the First Amendment by refusing to renew Tucker Carlson’s contract.

I don’t know which is worse: that MTG has a twisted understanding of the First Amendment or that she is on the federal payroll. The one good thing that I can say about MTG is that she isn’t opposed to the source of her current income, unlike Lauren Boebert.

If taxation is theft, the Boebert is receiving stolen property through her paychecks.

Boebert isn’t the only GOP congresscritter who exaggerates. Jim Jordan presents his own hyperbole:

Americans are tired of all of the gun violence taking place in the USA, and they certainly don’t want contagious diseases to be spread.

If Jordan represents the current GOP as a whole, then the party isn’t much pro-life for anyone outside of a womb. That much is evident in a tweet by Ted Cruz.

Apparently, Cruz believes that “My body, my choice” pertains only to smokers.

Seeing that Cruz wants to protect death sticks, Obi-Wan Kenobi ought to tell him to go home and think over his life.

Help us, Obi-Wan. You are our only hope.