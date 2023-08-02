RE-INDICTED (CARTOON)

Donald Trump received this third indictment yesterday and you know what that means. I’m on the road again.

I’m writing this on a train headed north to Washington, D.C. Let’s hope Amtrak doesn’t hit any cars or trees this time like it did going to and from Miami when I was traveling to cover Trump’s SECOND indictment.

I traveled to New York City for Trump’s first indictment. Then I traveled to Miami for his second. Now, I’ll cover his third and see what kind of crowd this one attracts. It’s short notice but his supporters have probably been prepared for the indictments to come down at any time. I expect a heavy MAGAt turnout.

The crowd in NYC was evenly divided and the police did a great job of controlling the scene. The crowd at the federal courthouse in Miami was heavier with MAGAts than with the resistance. I don’t know what to expect in Washington as this is short notice, like NYC, it’s a very liberal city, but…a big but here…it’s where the white nationalist insurrection attempt occured.

No matter what happens, I’m going to be in the middle of it. Wish me luck and safety as I dive into this tomorrow. And before the month is over, I’m sure I’ll be in Atlanta for a fourth indictment.

And if you want to support this coverage of history being made, you can through PayPal, Venmo, or through snail mail.

See you in Washington.

