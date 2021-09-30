" />

Quote of the Day: Senator Joe Manchin

“I’ve never been a liberal in any way, shape, or form,” so if progressives want a bigger reconciliation bill, “elect more liberals.”
–West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin responding to criticism of his refusal acccept a $3.5 million final tab for the reconcilation bill. According to a report, Manchin told Senate Majority Leader he had a $1.5 trillion limit this summer.

