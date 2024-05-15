" />

Trump trial features parade of political surrogates and Vice Presidential hopefuls

Clowns dressed the same way.

Donald Trump has a record for seemingly effortlessly shattering norms and creating a new normal – with degraded norms. And so it went at his “hush money” case on Tuesday.

It was a day that included what Associated Press reporters Meg Kinnard chararacterized as a “remarkable moment” in U.S. politics. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson showed up to say he was there to support his friend. He verbally bashed the judge’s daughter and called the trial “a sham.”

In the process, Kinnard noted, he put the Republican Party in opposition to state and federal legal systems. Johnson didn’t stay for the trial. He left after delivering his unprecedented-for-a-Speaker-of-the-House-at-a-criminal-trial remarks.

Even worse for Johnson: by showing up to morally support to Trump and doing Trump talking points, he undermined his credibility as a staunchly religious political leader whose actions are motivated by Bible teachings.

So much for the 7th commandment “Thou shalt not commit adultery.” Apparently Johnson’s principles are like incest – relative.

Meanwhile, a slew of Republicans appeared dressed the same way. Like Trump. With dark suits and red ties.

At this rate, by next week they’ll be showing up in orange bronzer, wearing blonde comb over wigs.

The trial has also become notable for politicos believed to be on Trump’s Vice Presidential pick list appearing and – in a remarkable coincidence – delivering remarks that seem like what Trump would say if there wasn’t a gag order.

All GOPers who show up seem to be there to help Trump skirt his gag order by doing Trump talking points, which include attacking the judge’s daughter.

As Cohen continues to be cross-examined the operative questions become:

1. Will the defense rattle Cohen?

2. Which GOPers will show up and how will they dress? If they sit in the courtroom will they fall asleep to be in solidarity with a napping Trump?

3. Which Vice Presidential hopeful will show up next?

4. Can Johnson get his reputation back as a person highly influenced by the Bible or will he show up next time wearing a long, red tie?

Take your bets now.

I’m betting on the long, red tie.

