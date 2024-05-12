" />

Trump praises fictional cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter – and does riff on hot dogs at campaign rally

Former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in New Jersey yesterday which contained some campaign news. It also helped provide material for social media, comedians, pundits and Democrats when he praised fictional cannibalistic killer Hannibal Lecter, a celluloid villain icon portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lamb.

Donald Trump on Saturday praised fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter “as a wonderful man” before segueing into comments disparaging people who have immigrated into the US without permission.

The former president’s remarks to political rally-goers in Wildwood, New Jersey, as he challenges Joe Biden’s re-election in November were a not-so-subtle rhetorical bridge exalting Anthony Hopkins’ cannibalistic Lecter in Silence of the Lambs as “late [and] great” while simultaneously condemning “people who are being released into our country that we don’t want”.

Trump delivered his address to an estimated crowd of about 80,000 supporters under the shadow of the Great White roller coaster in a 1950s-kitsch seaside resort 90 miles (144.8km) south of Philadelphia.

The occasion served for Trump to renew his stated admiration for Lecter, as he’s done before, after the actor Mads Mikkelsen – who previously portrayed Lecter in a television series – once described Trump as “a fresh wind for some people”.

Among other comments, Trump on Sunday also repeated exaggerations about having “been indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone”, the violent Prohibition-era Chicago mob boss.

Trump also made some traditional political news at the rally.

  • He hurled insults, including calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “fat Alvin.”
  • In yet another display of Trump’s penchant for projection, he said President Joe Biden was “surrounded by fascists.” He called Biden a “moron” before bragging about eating hot dogs.

    And the rally was also notable for a few factoids:

    1. The campaign and supporters claimed 80,000 or 100,000 attended. Other counts put the attendance as way below that with some saying the venue can’t hold 80,000 let alone 100,000. Trump crowd counts have traditionally been greatly bloated.

    2. Trump spoke for 90 minutes and people started leaving way before the rally ended.

    3. Trump suffered one those happenings where his speech becomes garbled.