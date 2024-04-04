" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Donald Trump / Quote of the Day: Dan Rather on why he opposes Donald Trump

Quote of the Day: Dan Rather on why he opposes Donald Trump

by Leave a Comment

Our Quote of the Day comes from veteran newsman Dan Rather, who explains why he opposes Donald Trump:



Graphic: Dreamstime