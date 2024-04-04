Quote of the Day: Dan Rather on why he opposes Donald Trump

Our Quote of the Day comes from veteran newsman Dan Rather, who explains why he opposes Donald Trump:
A few people have asked why I vehemently oppose Trump.
Let me make this perfectly clear. It's not about politics. I've voted for both parties.
It's about me, as a patriot, rejecting a cheating, lying, racist, treasonous, fascist, and vile man who attacks the free press, and…
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 3, 2024
Graphic: Dreamstime
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.