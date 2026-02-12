President Poopy Pants

Maybe they could make an exception

Does Donald Trump poop his pants? Yes, yes, he does. Does Donald Trump’s Department of Justice poop the bed when it comes to indictments? Yes, yes, they do.

The Trump regime tried and failed Tuesday to indict six Democratic lawmakers over a video urging members of the military and intelligence communities not to comply with any unlawful orders from the regime.

The indictment was pursued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, led by Trump appointee and former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro. They say that any decent prosecutor can convince a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. Jeanine Pirro couldn’t even get a grand jury to indict a man for assault with a sandwich. Unfortunately, I don’t have confirmation on whether the sandwich was ham or meatball.

Pirro is proving to be better at being a shrieking, shrill host on b.s. TV than she is at being a lawyer and prosecutor. If she is not careful, after three more years of taking direct orders from Donald Trump to weaponize the law, she’s not gonna be good as a TV host about legal matters. She’s gonna look like a legal joke.

This was just another attempt to use the Justice Department to go after Donald Trump’s enemies. And if you saw any part of today’s hearing on the hill with Pam Bondi, you’ll see that the entire Justice Department is becoming a pathetic joke. Maybe more on that tomorrow.

Pirro’s team failed to convince a single juror that they had met the threshold to bring charges against the Democratic lawmakers, according to two of the sources familiar with the investigation. Federal grand juries have between 16 and 23 members, with 12 needed to advance an indictment.

Reps. Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, Chrissy Houlahan, Sens. Mark Kelly, and Elissa Slotkin had posted a video last November urging members of the military to disobey illegal orders from the Trump regime, because at the time, it appeared that the Trump regime was issuing illegal orders about sinking boats in the Caribbean.

The FBI sought to interview all six lawmakers, which is ridiculous since it is their free speech being exercised in the video. Plus, under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, members of the military are obliged to obey only lawful orders and must refuse those that are manifestly illegal.

In a separate case related to the video, Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary and now Secretary of War, is seeking to court-martial Senator Kelly for his part in the video.

Jeanine Pirro, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth… can we find one f—–g adult in this regime?

It’s not clear what charges prosecutors sought against the “seditious” Democrats because, in addition to the First Amendment issue, the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution gives lawmakers in Congress immunity from prosecution for acts taken within the legislative sphere.

Imagine you are called to serve on a grand jury, and it turns out to be a case about assaulting someone with a sandwich or this crap. Would you be extremely annoyed, or would you have been glad to serve because it was just too comical to miss? This was truly a waste of everyone’s time and probably taxpayer money.

Trump accused the lawmakers on Truth Social of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Donald Trump wants to kill people for disagreeing with him. Remember this the next time someone argues that he is not trying to become a dictator. He is turning into a king screaming, “OFF WITH THEIR HEADS!”

At some point, as he continues to fail at these indictments, I expect the regime to start rounding up its enemies for military tribunals and execution.

Visit Clay Jones website and email him at [email protected].