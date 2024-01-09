No surprise if you’ve been paying attention: 2023 was the hottest year on record

Global temperatures set new records in calendar 2023, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMRWF). Calendar 2023 was the warmest since 1850.

In addition:

From June to December, each month was warmer than its corresponding month since 1850.

July and August were the warmest two months on record.

For the first time, every day in 2023 was more than 1.8ºF / 1ºC above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average for that day.

This is a different view of the same data, using C rather than F.



Last year, we also experienced a record number of days that were 1.5ºC above the pre-industrial average. Moreover, as this chart shows, two days were more than 2°C warmer than 1850-1900. This is the first time daily temperature was more than 2°C hotter.

.

