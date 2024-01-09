No surprise if you’ve been paying attention: 2023 was the hottest year on record

Global temperatures set new records in calendar 2023, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMRWF). Calendar 2023 was the warmest since 1850.
In addition:
- From June to December, each month was warmer than its corresponding month since 1850.
- July and August were the warmest two months on record.
- For the first time, every day in 2023 was more than 1.8ºF / 1ºC above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average for that day.
This is a different view of the same data, using C rather than F.
Last year, we also experienced a record number of days that were 1.5ºC above the pre-industrial average. Moreover, as this chart shows, two days were more than 2°C warmer than 1850-1900. This is the first time daily temperature was more than 2°C hotter.
