Nathan Wade resigns; Fulton County case against Donald Trump continues

FOX talking head Laura Ingraham broadcast a photo of Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney, instead of Wade, in a report about Wade’s resignation from the Fulton County, Georgia, racketeering case against Donald J. Trump.

Not only does this anecodte reflect the “they all look alike” mindset of “majority-white spaces.” It is a reminder that a prominent Black female attorney, Fani Willis, had the audacity to indict Trump.

The New York Times wasn’t much better: Live Updates: Judge Says Fani Willis Can Stay on Trump Case If Ex-Boyfriend Withdraws. What the hell? That’s a New York Post spin.

I am not a lawyer. But I am confused at how Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, 34, can dismiss Trump’s phone call.

We all heard Trump trot out a litany of lies on Jan. 2, 2021, when he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to commit a felony in 2020: to “find” 11,780 votes. It’s classic mob boss vernacular; the ask is implied not explicit.

So tell me, Brad, what are we going to do? We won the election, and it’s not fair to take it away from us like this. And it’s going to be very costly in many ways. And I think you have to say that you’re going to re-examine it, and you can re-examine it, but re-examine it with people that want to find answers, not people that don’t want to find answers.

“As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying felony solicited,” McAfee wrote and MSNBC noted. MSNBC analyst Jordan Rubin said the “ruling doesn’t doom the case” because McAfee’s ruling about the phone call “doesn’t apply to the corresponding conduct alleged in the racketeering charge.”

To return to Trump’s mob boss behavior: under questioning from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Raffensperger said he felt Trump was threatening him:

I watched you this morning, and you said there was no criminality. All of this stuff is dangerous stuff when you talk about no criminality. I think it is dangerous for you to say that.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed the greenhorn judge, who was sworn in on February 1, 2023.

Wade’s resignation letter

