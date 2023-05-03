Moscow Alleges Putin Assassination Attempt as Ukrainian Drones Reportedly Hit Kremlin

by Jake Johnson

Moscow on Wednesday accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin after two unmanned Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Kremlin.

In a statement, Russia’s presidential press service said that “timely actions taken by military and special services” disabled the drones.

“Their fall and the fragments scattered around on the territory of the Kremlin caused no casualties or material damage,” said the press service, which noted that “the Russian president was not harmed.”

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces said in response to the Russian government’s claims that “we do not have such information” and called Moscow’s comments “political statements.”

Video footage posted online showed smoke emerging from the Kremlin after an object exploded over the complex:

Russia says Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin overnight in a drone attack on the Kremlin. Putin was unharmed and is working as normal. It's not clear when or whether this happened, but Telegram channels are posting what looks like anti-aircraft fire over the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/Bw6Bp4OwFk — max seddon (@maxseddon) May 3, 2023

Incredible footage of what Russia says was Ukraine's attempt to kill Putin in a drone strike last night pic.twitter.com/1XiwCbC4lI — max seddon (@maxseddon) May 3, 2023

The alleged attack could spur another deadly escalation of a war that has dragged on for more than a year with no end in sight, as substantive diplomatic negotiations remain nonexistent and heavy weaponry continues to flow into the war zone.

“Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures whenever and wherever it sees fit,” the Russian presidential press service said Wednesday after the alleged attack, which Moscow called “a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responded on Twitter that Ukraine is waging “an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

“Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist attack,” Podolyak added, arguing that claims of an assassination attempt against Putin give Moscow “grounds to justify its attacks on civilians.”

On Monday, Russia launched a missile attack in Ukraine that reportedly killed two people and wounded 40.

So… This screams “false flag by Russia” Normally, you would think that admitting a drone got this far inside Russia and targeted Putin’s residence would be a tactical mistake for Russia — it clearly draws into question their ‘vaunted’ anti-access/area denial air defenses. 1/2 https://t.co/q3WVs7X1Cc — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) May 3, 2023

He’s right. Two men just happened to be climbing up the Kremlin dome where the alleged drone blew up. https://t.co/xVaGLC07A6 — John Aravosis ???????? ex-verif’d (@aravosis) May 3, 2023

Has Russia carried out a false flag 'assassination attempt' on Putin? https://t.co/5gUWAib144 pic.twitter.com/6isRB9GVHu — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 3, 2023





KREMLIN DRONE ATTACK? I say it’s False Flag propaganda operation. Putin claims it’s Electronic countermeasures brought down 2 drones, almost right over Red Square? Really? No Russian anti-aircraft systems across all Russia saw them or engaged? Sorry but Ukraine would strike in… https://t.co/cF77tYqtI1 pic.twitter.com/FFP6Po2frW — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 3, 2023

Just a reminder that in the first days of the war, Putin sent a hit squad to Kyiv to take out Zelensky. — John Aravosis ???????? ex-verif’d (@aravosis) May 3, 2023

I’ll be discussing the video of the “drone attack” on the Kremlin with @JohnBerman on @CNN at 10 EDT. Nothing is ever as it appears when it comes from Russia. — MarkHertling (@MarkHertling) May 3, 2023

Dear Russians, you seriously want us to buy that this soap opera is genuine? C’mon.. you could have added at least a Putin, who in the last moment drags a completely wasted Medvedev into safety and saves the day. The worst false flag attack in human history. Don’t even dare to… pic.twitter.com/CZaqBsXiJf — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) May 3, 2023

I'm just saying it now: that Kremlin attack is the fake orgasm of false flags. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 3, 2023

I get all the "false-flag" theories on the #Kremlin attack (and given #Moscow's history I don't rule anything out), but honestly this is too humiliating. I mean a drone reached the Kremlin. How can that be the narrative you want to sell as Russia? — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 3, 2023