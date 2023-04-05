Lindsey Graham’s shameless Trump-esque physical do-over

If you hear a loud noise at night it’s probably the late Arizona Sen. John McCain (again) turning over in his grave due to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.
In the latet twist in Graham’s utterly shameless political career, he appeared on Fox News teary-eyed in an interview in which he begged viewers to send him money so he can help indicted former President Donald Trump with his legal expenses.
But this time he appeared with dyed blonde hair and what look like Trump’s sprayed on orange tan.
My unreliable sources tell me that he’s now eating several meals a day so he can weigh 270 lbs., just like Trump.
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.