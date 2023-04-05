Lindsey Graham’s shameless Trump-esque physical do-over

If you hear a loud noise at night it’s probably the late Arizona Sen. John McCain (again) turning over in his grave due to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

In the latet twist in Graham’s utterly shameless political career, he appeared on Fox News teary-eyed in an interview in which he begged viewers to send him money so he can help indicted former President Donald Trump with his legal expenses.

But this time he appeared with dyed blonde hair and what look like Trump’s sprayed on orange tan.

My unreliable sources tell me that he’s now eating several meals a day so he can weigh 270 lbs., just like Trump.