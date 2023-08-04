LAW-AND-ORDER PRESIDENT (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

One of the topics this morning on the news is whether or not Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election. It’s stupid. Donald Trump is not a toddler, dog, canary, or in a vegetative state. The defense here is that he’s a baby who can’t understand very simplistic facts like he lost the 2020 election.

In fact, 69 percent of the GOP are toddlers because that’s the percentage who believe he won the 2020 election. This is probably the same number that will vote for a guy to keep him out of prison. That’s not a good reason to vote for someone.

Donald Trump didn’t just try to steal the 2020 election, he tried to deny the rights of 80 million Americans who voted against him, who voted for Joe Biden. Donald Trump believes his supposed right to remain in power after losing an election comes before the voting rights of 80 million Americans. Americans deserve not to have their votes canceled. This is actually how the Republican Party has been working for decades, believing the rights of their voters (white people) should come before the majority of voters.

Donald Trump, you lost the 2020 election. Pull your pants up, wipe your nose, stop crying, and accept it like an adult.

As for other fun facts: U.S. magistrate judge, Moxila Upadhyaya, presiding over Trump’s arraignment is a Biden appointee. The judge assigned to the trial, Tanya Chutkan, is an Obama appointee. Both judges are women. Both are minorities. Judge Chutkan, who is a U.S. District judge, was born in Jamaica. Judge Upadhyaya was born in India. I’m sure the sex and race of voth judges will weigh in on GOP outrage, who are already upset that an Obama appointee has been assigned the trial and believe that’s a sign of corruption, while a Trump appointee overseeing the trial in Florida is all honky-dory. These people wouldn’t be happy unless Clarence Thomas was assigned the trial.

Judge Chutkan is the only judge in Washington who has handed sentences to Jan. 6 defendants longer than the Justice Department had requested. Oh, goody.

Another argument in Trump’s defense is that lying he won the 2020 election is his right to freedom of speech. He’s not being prosecuted for exercising his right to free speech, but if the legal defense is he was lying, that cancels out his claims, which he’s still truthing out today, that he won the 2020 election.

Trump claimed today that he’s fighting for Americans by being indicted, but nobody in this nation has a right to steal an election or deny other Americans their rights. That’s like claiming he’s fighting for your right to steal classified documents and show them off to women without security clearances in order to impress them. His argument in that detail is that once again, he was lying.

That’s the blog for today, kids. It’s time for me to go downtown.

