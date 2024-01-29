It’s The Country Bear Jamboree, Not The Confederate Bear Jamboree

The most magical place on earth is not always the most politically correct place on earth. Disney theme parks have been no stranger to controversy. Over the years, a number of attractions have been in the spotlight for controversial reasons. Last year, Splash Mountain closed due to being based on Song of the South. Some people are excited, and others are devastated. Some claim Song of the South features racist stereotypes. Others claim the movie takes place in the post- Civil War world. Song of the South is not available on Disney + or on DVD, so it is hard to be sure.