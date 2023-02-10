By now everyone has heard of the latest AI “tool”: ChatGPT

This author has tried it a couple of times with interesting results.

The first time, I posed questions to the chatbot about a new U.S. Air Force aircraft. The answers were quite good, and they could have easily been turned into an “original” essay.

The second time, in an “interview” with the AI tool, I asked it questions about itself, including its capabilities, limitations and weaknesses.

I must say, ChatGPT was quite modest and honest in its own “introspection.”

I also had an interaction with a new, related AI tool, the AI Text Classifier, that according to OpenAI, has been designed to predict “how likely it is that a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT.”

I submitted several paragraphs from the above mentioned ChatGPT-generated text about the Air Force aircraft and received the following “verdict”: “The classifier considers the text to be unclear if it is AI-generated” [emphasis OpenAI], which I assume means that it detected the text to be AI-generated.

ChatGPT continues to be tremendously popular. So popular that there are “guides” sprouting up everywhere on how to make the best use of the tool, including “How to use ChatGPT to make money.”

The latter, among other explanations, guidelines, tips and ideas can be found in a great Data Conomy “tutorial” by Eray Eliacik.

In it, the reader will learn, step-by-step, how to access and use ChatGPT and, in more general terms, how to use the tool effectively: How to ask the right questions; how to “brainstorm;” how to ask for help, even how to find a title and, yes, how to make money.

Sidestepping the last suggestion, the piece gives ideas for having ChatGPT help one write code, a resume, a cover letter…

Finally, for the more ambitious AI users, there is a list — and links to reviews — of text-to-text, text-to-images, AI art generators and other AI tools that will make the life of an AI aficionado that much more “intelligent.”

I decided to try my luck a fourth time with ChatGPT and asked it which team will win the Super Bowl this Sunday. It answered:

I’m sorry, I cannot provide an accurate prediction for the winner of the Super Bowl as my training data only goes up until 2021 and many factors, such as team performance and injuries, can change in the lead up to the game. Additionally, it’s impossible to accurately predict the outcome of a sporting event with certainty. The beauty of sports is that anything can happen on game day and the outcome is always uncertain.

As I mentioned, ChatGPT is modest and honest — and wise. We need to see more of those qualities in ChatGPT’s human counterparts.