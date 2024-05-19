Alito pro-Trump upside down flag another blow to Supreme Court judicial and political credibility

Last August the Supreme Court’s approval rating dipped to a new low. Last month the Court’s approval rating improved considerably. Expect it to go way down again. Half (or more) will now see the once-venerable court as a group with at least two members not only with their thumbs overtly on the scale, but virtually sitting on one side of the scale.

The latest scandal to hit the court: The New York Times reported that right after the January 6 coup attempt Alito had an upside down flag on display at his home. Alito blamed it on his wife putting it upside down to answer a neighbor’s F*** Trump sign. This was a non-answer: no matter what the provocation, a flag was flying at Alito’s home clearly communicating a position since the upside down flag was used for the “Stop the Steal” post-2020 election movement. It had come to symbolize The Big Lie. Election denying.

CNN:

An upside-down American flag – a symbol used by some supporters of former President Donald Trump who challenged the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory – hung outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after the election, The New York Times reported Thursday. The revelation is almost certain to prompt calls for Alito, a member of the court’s conservative wing, to recuse himself from several high-profile cases pending before the court this year involving the election and subsequent attack on the US Capitol, including the blockbuster question of whether Trump may claim immunity from federal election subversion charges. The Times published a photo of the inverted flag, which it said was seen at the justice’s home in Alexandria, Virginia, on January 17, 2021. A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN, which has not independently verified the flag’s use. “I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” Alito said in an emailed statement to the Times. “It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.” The upside-down flag became a symbol of the “Stop the Steal” movement in the weeks and months following the election, in which Trump’s supporters falsely claimed that Biden’s win was illegitimate due to widespread fraud. The inverted flag was widely seen during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The Times said it was not clear how long the flag flew outside of Alito’s home. The story will heap further scrutiny on the high court at a time when it is already facing considerable blowback. Justice Clarence Thomas has been the subject of significant criticism and calls for recusal in election-related cases after his wife, conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, acknowledged she attended Trump’s rally before the Capitol attack and supported White House efforts to discredit the election results. Thomas recently accused his critics of “nastiness” and “lies” in remarks to a judicial conference in Alabama.

Esquire’s Charles Pierce writes:

Right now, the Court is deliberating the concept of sweeping presidential immunity, a legal absurdity concocted by the former president* and his lawyers in an attempt to sabotage once and for all special counsel Jack Smith’s case against him concerning his actions on January 6, 2021. The entire Republican party is engaged in a massive act of historical vandalism concerning the events of that day, and the guy in the special counsel’s crosshairs is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee. And the angriest, most arrogant member of the carefully cultivated conservative majority had the ultimate symbol of wing-nut vengeance flying above his house. That is not the flag that the Constitution follows.

Salon’s Amanda Marcotte:

Gross and undeniable in its meaning, of course. But Alito, who has never been interested in honesty with the public, offered a glib rebuttal, telling the New York Times, “I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag.” Instead, he blamed his wife, saying she flew the inverted flag as a “response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.” As Joe Scarborough on MSNBC retorted Friday morning, “nobody believes him.” There’s no universe, Scarborough noted, in which the upside-down flag is used as a way to throw the finger to neighbors you’re in a spat with. This is Alito lying by omission. As Kantor swiftly discovered, the argument the Alitos were having with their neighbors wasn’t over loud parties or defecating dogs, it was over Jan. 6, which the neighbors in question vociferously objected to. Martha-Ann Alito took offense to a neighbor who “displayed an anti-Trump sign with an expletive” around the election. Things escalated, and, as neighbors and documentary evidence show, the inverted flag was up in the days after the riot. A more honest description of the conflict would be that the Alitos rejected their neighbor’s right to express their political opinions freely. In order to convey their disapproval of this use of First Amendment rights, the Alito household sent a message of support to people who used violence in an attempt to destroy American democracy. As more than one commentator pointed out, Alito continues to run around pretending he’s a champion of “free speech,” but when his neighbors expressed an opinion held by most Americans, he (or his wife, if you believe him) responded with an endorsement of violence to end constitutional democracy as we know it. When asked about this by Shannon Bream of Fox News on Friday, Alito doubled down on the faux outrage over curse words and claimed his wife only expressed support for the Jan. 6 rioters after neighbors said mean things to the couple about how violent insurrections are, in fact, bad.

There have been calls for Thomas to recuse himself on cases related to the 2020 Presidential election and its aftermath. Thomas has ignored them. There are now calls for Alito to recuse himself.

And guess what he will (or won’t) do…

What would be the reaction if a progressive Supreme Court Justice were found with an upside-down flag outside their house? Anyone have an opinion? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 17, 2024

'An epic scandal': Justice Alito flew an upside flag in the aftermath of the 2020 Election https://t.co/oCT7EDSE9M via @msnbc — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)? (@AWeissmann_) May 17, 2024

Well said — and entirely true https://t.co/5aTLLfkyQg — Laurence Tribe ?? ?? (@tribelaw) May 18, 2024

We have at least two election denialists sitting on the SCOTUS bench. It should be a 5 alarm fire. https://t.co/dpeQ98mD1K — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 18, 2024

Who among us hasn’t chosen, “in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs,” to…fly a Stop the Steal flag? https://t.co/Kir6Y4SsYx — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 17, 2024

I don’t know what’s more insane: That this is a sitting Justice of the Supreme Court, or that this story was buried for over three years https://t.co/Wei9RMVLy8 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 17, 2024

"SCOTUS's credibility is plummeting… And it's due to self-inflicted wounds… Chief Justice Roberts has to take leadership for this court." — @SenBlumenthal challenges Roberts to bar Alito and Thomas from Trump cases due to their "direct interest." https://t.co/d8FNSBIm4C pic.twitter.com/mQgwLaYdFa — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 17, 2024

"For a guy who is a Supreme Court justice that let that happen at his own home, in one of the most fraught times in American history since the Civil War, it's just sad. It shows how little respect he has for the institution." — @JoeNBC on Alito displaying an upside down flag pic.twitter.com/EkTyPFMh2u — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 17, 2024

Sam Alito clarifies that his wife wrote Dobbs — Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) May 17, 2024

“He didn’t see it?!” Andrew Weissmann expresses the ridiculousness of Justice Samuel Alito blaming his wife for flying the American flag upside down at his house. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/ZmX6pXIYRG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 17, 2024

Best part of the Alito statement, the most perfect distillation of his entire worldview is him saying that it’s his *neighbors* who are “very political.” Not the Alitos of course! The ones who went through the trouble of flying the coup flag! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 17, 2024

Justices are supposed to look at the law/facts, and call balls and strikes impartially. Would we allow an umpire to referee a game with the Dodgers if the umpire had a “Go Dodgers!” Flag on his lawn? NO WAY. Justice Alito needs to recuse himself from every case involving Trump. https://t.co/4RwWWN3t7y — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 17, 2024

Time to stop entertaining idea that Alito was conceivably unaware of upside down flag. Time to stop entertaining what’s theoretically possible & be clear on what’s simply too outlandish to be true. Alito & Clarence Thomas both “unaware” of wives’ actions? Enough. They *knew* https://t.co/RBgccH2dbv — Joanie Vee (@JoanieVee1) May 18, 2024

I went to see the oral arguments in the Supreme Court case about presidential immunity on April 25 (Trump v. US). One justice grimaced & interrupted Michael Dreeben every time he tried to discuss the facts of the case (Trump’s role in 1/6/2021). That Justice? Samuel Alito. https://t.co/hpuEVsdCJm — Holly Brewer (@earlymodjustice) May 18, 2024

Brian, he flew a stop the steal flag outside his house AFTER the assault on the Capitol where Trump supporters tried to forcibly end the transition of power. He watched our democracy nearly violently fall and THEN he flew a flag to support to insurrection. https://t.co/tpDHNyeb0B — Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 18, 2024

The MAGA coup in the courts was dramatically more effective and is doing dramatically more damage than the coup attempt on Capitol Hill. It also makes an even more devastating executive branch coup more likely. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 18, 2024

Come on, can you pay attention to what Alito said? He said it was a "very heated time." It wasn't a very heated time, the country was waiting for the incumbent president to leave office after he lost an election. There was NOTHING heated about it, unless he supported the coup. https://t.co/Wxd45RZZD9 — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) May 18, 2024

We have 2 compromised SCOTUS Justices & CJ Roberts stays silent so that he continue his cowardly life of being an institutionalist who has achieved his life long ambitions by never rocking the boat or taking a courageous stand to defend our democracy. @SCOTUSblog @USSupremeCourt — Richard Signorelli ??? ? ?? ?? (@richsignorelli) May 18, 2024

Sen. Richard Blumenthal: "There is absolutely no way that Justice Alito can sit in judgment on the two cases where Donald Trump's interests and the insurrection itself is directly involved." pic.twitter.com/qqbWSywzmC — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 18, 2024

New: Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin is calling on Alito to recuse himself from all cases involving the 2020 election. "The Court is in an ethical crisis of its own making, and Justice Alito and the rest of the Court should be doing everything in their power to regain… https://t.co/krbNk3ama7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 17, 2024

Notice how Republicans are outraged about Judge Marchand’s daughter being a Democratic operative, but they don’t care that Ginni Thomas helped try to overturn the 2020 election while her Supreme Court Justice husband continues to participate in 1/6 cases before the Court. — Woke Senator (@WokeMitt) May 17, 2024

I think Alito's cowardly decision to blame his spouse waived his spousal immunity. If so, can the Senate force her to testify to what he said about Trump and the attempted coup around the time of the flag incident, the door to which he so foolishly opened? https://t.co/nImv1EYrIO — Tim Hogan ?? (@TimInHonolulu) May 18, 2024

Samuel Alito’s desperate excuses are blowing life back into Sidney Powell’s claims he was part of a cabal to overturn the 2020 election. Congress needs to investigate. NOW! https://t.co/lqJHD60W7s — Grant Stern ? (@grantstern) May 18, 2024

"The U.S. Flag Code says the flag should only be displayed upside-down as a “signal of distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”" I.e. not because Trump lost an election.https://t.co/yFmlBuSsDc — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 17, 2024

He is the leader not just of the Supreme Court but the entire federal judiciary. One, he could talk to Alito and tell him he must recuse from all Trump related cases. Two, he could publicly apologize for the damage to the Court’s integrity, and say that he is calling on the… https://t.co/FTLIH5MReR — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 17, 2024

“I blamed my wife too!” pic.twitter.com/b9pr8CmVq5 — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) May 17, 2024

More than that, it seems they are motivated by a rather injudicious impulse: Revenge. https://t.co/9T5yTsm8eU — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 17, 2024

Justice Alito says his wife Martha-Ann Alito had an altercation with neighbors about a "'Fuck Trump' sign that was within 50 feet of where children await the school bus in Jan 21." Except… FCPS and ACPS were all remote in January of 2021. No children were waiting for buses: https://t.co/Ethmbhu2EP pic.twitter.com/g27dVbTtzC — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) May 17, 2024

Sadly true. And it’s particularly galling that Justices Alito and Thomas are the ones most likely to be holding up the Court’s decision in the immunity case, Trump v. United States, argued on April 25. https://t.co/EhMhJixrEp — Laurence Tribe ?? ?? (@tribelaw) May 17, 2024

Most people’s reaction when they have a problem with their neighbor is to hang an American flag upside down. Totally believable. Nothing to do with Trump losing. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 17, 2024

The current state of the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/gpbTgxcODM — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) May 17, 2024

I bet Thomas and Alito were not the only ones involved on J6. It makes me sick to my stomach to think that these traitors handle cases and controversies that arise under the Constitution or US laws. — María (@MariaNMerkd) May 17, 2024

“The craziest thing for me about Clarence Thomas and now Sam Alito is the sense of overweening entitlement they exhibit. It’s not enough that their country bestowed on them power, for life. They seem to believe that they owe nothing to the citizenry.” https://t.co/ZNuXMNwu0y — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 17, 2024

Flying an insurrectionist flag is a totally normal response to a rude neighbor and has nothing to do with the true feelings of the Supreme Court Justice currently preventing Donald Trump from being tried for insurrection https://t.co/PI7IjDp7Pt — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 17, 2024

A Supreme Court justice—Samuel Alito—flying an upside-down flag outside his house, indicating Stop the Steal.

I have no words. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 17, 2024

Odds that Chief Justice Roberts, the voice, symbol and conscience of the federal judiciary and the Supreme Court, will say anything about Alito's astonishing breach of standards and ethics: zero. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 17, 2024

Justice Samuel Alito needs to resign immediately. He’s a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/1toYJTogvB — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 17, 2024

Sam Alito is a partisan insurrectionist. He has no business being on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/zIrqdNFz3H — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 17, 2024

Crucially, Alito doesn’t deny the flag was flying upside down, doesn’t deny its meaning, doesn’t express any disapproval for it and doesn’t disavow it. pic.twitter.com/QtRTVe3sAh — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) May 16, 2024

Samuel Alito flew an upside-down flag on his yard—a symbol that has been adopted by MAGA to dispute the legitimacy of Biden’s electoral victory in 2020—while he was deciding election-related cases in January of 2021. Get this disgrace off our highest court and the bench. pic.twitter.com/geccf5LYv1 — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) May 16, 2024

bitter fanatic on the court https://t.co/4xiAhyhLlR — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 16, 2024

A word to all of the people demanding that Justices Alito and Thomas recuse themselves: You do realize— right— that recusal is something that honorable judges do as a matter of integrity, and that the very issue with the current SCOTUS is that the majority HAVE NO INTEGRITY?!! pic.twitter.com/bLUQJOWjCC — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) May 18, 2024



