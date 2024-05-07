HOW TO HANDLE A MISCARRIAGE

It’s in your hands. No training needed. No Doctor’s license required. No attorney’s license.

You can even be a man. In fact, you don’t even have to be pregnant.

Now you’re probably thinking “Who the hell is this”? Is he or she smoking something?” “Maybe it’s worth pursuing?”

I can tell you this. It can give you a high in ways that you may not have experienced in quite a while. I am about about winning. And justice. And decency. And understanding that the price is right. Nothing.

It’s taking back what belongs to you. What’s being robbed from you. What you’re entitled to have.

This is no “Sitting on the Hands” situation. This requires a degree of anger. No punching. But, yes hitting them where it hurts the most. In their ability to rob you of your rights as a citizen in this country.

Your Miscarriage is a Miscarriage of Justice. Your rights as a citizen of the USA. Your weapon is your VOTE. Don’t snicker.

You’re entitled to pray to your own God. Or don’t pray. You’re entitled to have access to vote for whomever you want. As convenient as possible for you, regardless of the color of your skin or your religious beliefs, If you’re a woman you’re entitled to have 100% control of your body. As a parent, your kids are entitled to be exposed to the complete history of Jews, African Americans, Asians and all people. That’s how we learn and benefit.

Those who want to engage in activities of miscarrying justice wouldn’t be able to express their beliefs in a way they’re doing it without being in a society that they’re trying to eliminate.

Democracy. There’s a lot of information out there. Much of it misinformation, You’re bright enough to figure out what’s right for you and your family.

Micarriages of Justice are not Justice.