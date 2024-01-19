By Don Hermann

Columnist

How important is The Moderate Voice to you?

If your answer is positive, you have a funny way of showing it.

When you check out other sites, you get a quick reading about how many people are going there on a regular basis. Hundreds, thousands of eyes are relying on many platforms.

You don’t have to be a student of Social Media to understand that Involvement is key to the success of those sites.

If you’re reading this you have some interest in TMV. You understand that there is tremendous flexibility in posting.

The reader seems to be well educated, interested in what’s going on in the world.

There are standards. Nothing pornographic. Not a dating site. A place where you get interesting points-of-view and you in turn can easily share your thinking without disagreeing with your inflexible, biased brother-in-law.

Having an advertising background, I felt more than capable of being able to develop messages and media approaches to get someone to go from Point A to Point B. And buy, if that was the goal.

There seems to be considerable interest in The Moderate Voice. However, when the articles are scanned by readers, there are way too many goose eggs staring out at you in the COMMENTS area.

It’s hard to imagine that the great majority of people who rely on TMV, don’t have an opinion to share with the rest of us.

Even if its only a one-word comment on an existing article.

This is really your site. You control its future. If you were the publisher, creator of TMV, what would you expect from the rest of us?

I have no ownership interest in TMV. I do have an interest in it succeeding. I enjoy having my articles posted in the Platform and would like to see it expand and become a more important place for people to rely on.

2024 is a very important year for all of us. Let’s use this site to help show people what Democracy is all about.