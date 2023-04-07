JIM JORDAN: MY HOPE



by Don Hermann

Jim Jordan it’s not too late. You seem like a guy with potential. You’ve gotten yourself into a series of difficult situations.

In order to survive, your back was against the wall at Ohio State, so you lied big time. You were probably aware of sexual abuse and you didn’t come forward. You’re going to have to live with that. Maybe some time in the future you’ll see the light of day.

I don’t know what kind of childhood you had, but you seem to spend a considerable amount of time getting even. Very little positive thoughts come from you.

What pressure. As a Congressman you’ve made terrible decisions. You hitched your wagon to Donald Trump. Not only one of the worst Presidents in the history of our country but one of the worst human beings to be in a leadership position.

It’s difficult to understand how you could invest so much time and effort trying to protect him.

Maybe your worst decision was being attached at the hip to Mark Meadows. He might be sharing a cubicle with Trump at a Federal Facility.

Now you’re going after Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. Manhattan District Attorney who just prosecuted Trump. You subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, Former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney who had been critical of Bragg. Why? Because Bragg should have prosecuted Trump much earlier. Pomerantz felt that it was apparent Trump was obviously guilty months ago.

A losing proposition. A waste of time and money.

Back to Hope. It’s probably not too late. Leave Congress. Continue what you’re doing. You have all the ingredients of being very successful.

Join the Circus. As a clown. You won’t need much training.

You’re a natural.

America would be the beneficiary. HOPE.

