The Moderate Voice would not be complete without some Halloween humor during the month of October, especially with U.S. elections coming up. Plenty of Americans are on pins and needles while they wait for those elections to be over with. So, this blogger will, in the words of comedian Pete Davidson, “… try to be funny. Remember, I said ‘Try’.”

To start, let’s see what happened after a famous 1931 horror movie was made.

If the late cartoonist Scott Adams had made a horror movie:

If the late comic actor John Candy had starred in a horror movie:

If Brendan Fraser’s movie character Rick O’Connell had a sweet tooth:

If Richard Simmons had been a priest . . .

Remember that 1980 horror film that stars Jack Nicholson? Well …

Not even our canine family members are safe from horror:

What do you get when you cross horror novelist Stephen King with the Addams Family?

Some movies aren’t just horrors. They are also catastrophes.

Yeah, cat jokes are a thing with us natives of planet Melmac, or, as we call them, food for thought.