Distrust for Netanyahu-led government sours some Israelis’ outlook

By Dorothea Shefer-Vanson in Mevaseret Zion, Israel

What are we supposed to think? There’s a temporary ceasefire, the terms of which are still under discussion. And anyway, it’s only set to last for two weeks, and what happens after that? People in Israel are happy, thinking that normal life can return, children can go back to school, adults can go to work and shops and businesses can once again function normally.

But what if it’s all an illusion? Or, rather, a delusion? Without wanting to be a wet blanket, it all seems to be uncertain at best, and an inevitable misconception at worst. Last night Netanyahu gave one of his usual addresses to the nation on TV, proclaiming success and victory in all areas when in fact anyone with half a brain can see that this is far from the case.

The extremist regime in Iran has not been toppled, and while their offensive capacities may have been diminished, they have not been completely obliterated. Up until the very last moment they were still firing ballistic missiles at us, forcing us to get out of our beds at 3 a.m. and go to the bomb shelter. Those missiles were causing damage and casualties right up to the very end. And Hezbollah in Lebanon still constitutes a constant threat to the towns and villages in the north of Israel.

Most of the Israelis that I associate with have long since ceased believing any statement made by Netanyahu, and now even the IDF’s official spokesman is regarded with suspicion. After all, he is merely a mouthpiece of the establishment that has brought us to this sorry point in our lives. It’s true that the IDF has had some admirable achievements, and the fact that Israel is still here is largely due to the ingenuity, courage and strength of our fighting forces, but these are not in infinite supply.

Bad decisions, miscalculations and hubris have caused Israel’s current government to lead the country along a path that seems to bring only more death and destruction. No attempt ever seems to be made to seek peace by negotiation or any diplomatic means of settling disputes. Admittedly, countries that openly proclaim their desire to eradicate Israel and all Jews everywhere should be regarded as a threat, but Israelis should be given an alternative to living by the sword alone.

The fact that U.S. President Trump is aligned with Netanyahu in battling Iran has given Israel a certain advantage on the battlefield, or rather in the air, which is currently the main arena of war. However, looking back at the events of the last month we wonder what has really been achieved. Iran’s extremist regime is still in place, some damage has been inflicted on its defensive abilities, but it is still firing ballistic missiles, inflicting considerable damage in the process. Our defensive forces are stretched to the maximum and may even be seriously depleted if this situation continues. Israel’s reputation in the world is at its lowest level ever, and Jews everywhere are being subjected to criticism and attacks as a result.

There were times in Israel when life seemed to proceed at some semblance of normality, but in the three years since the current government took office our situation has deteriorated, whether through its aspiration to undermine the country’s legal system, its focus on its own abhorrent agenda, or its oblivion to the real threat on our borders.

Israel came into existence despite the odds against it and managed to endure by withstanding those who opposed it. The population has grown and has managed to flourish, meanwhile overcoming internal divisions and external threats. But it’s not clear how long this situation can continue without deep-seated change in the way the country is run, and above all, in the composition of the current government.

Dorothea Shefer-Vanson is an author and freelance writer based in the Jerusalem suburb of Mevasseret Zion, Israel.

Caricature: DonkeyHokey/Flickr This is republished from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.