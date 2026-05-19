DONALD TRUMP’S GOLDEN AGE OF GRIFT AND CORRUPTION

Is Donald Trump the most corrupt President in U.S. history? There is some debate about that but one thing is certain: he is among the most corrupt chief executives the United States has ever had. The Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf calls it Trump’s golden age of corruption. More accurately, it has been Trump’s golden age of grift and corruption and at this point it seems like there is little stopping him from continuing.

Rothkopf writes:

When it comes to corruption, Donald Trump is Michelangelo and da Vinci plus Bach and Mozart combined. He is a genius. He is creative in ways that make past generations of American grifters, robber barons, and mafia bosses seem like pikers. Day in and day out, he has been robbing our country blind, in plain sight, and in ways no one else would dare to attempt. Indeed, it is fair to suggest that if you took every other corrupt figure who stole from our public coffers from the first days of the republic until now and multiplied their larceny times that of every Gambino family capo di tutti capi, they still would not match the billions Trump has absconded with. Monday’s news that somehow Trump and his family had reached a “deal” with the U.S. Department of Justice that follows his commands like a dutiful beagle to take $1.776 billion in tax dollars out of the U.S. Treasury and give it to his supporters and friends and co-conspirators and indeed, perhaps—because we do not have any information to the contrary—to his family and himself, is only his most recent achievement in criming, though certainly one of the most stunning. With this bold stroke, Trump may well use taxpayer dollars—your money and mine, precious dollars from government accounts too depleted to allow us to pay for the care of our most needy citizens—to pay off members of the mob of thugs that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. That’s right, Trump may well have found a way, with the help of Todd Blanche and other DOJ officials—who all ought to swiftly be disbarred—to arrange what almost certainly is the first taxpayer-funded domestic coup attempt in the history of the United States. (In the interest of fairness, we need to acknowledge that we have conducted many taxpayer-underwritten foreign coup attempts throughout our history.)

And:

The move is eye-wateringly audacious. Had Trump walked into Fort Knox with a shopping cart and walked out with it filled with gold bullion, the theft would not be more obvious or outrageous. Yet Trump—and here is what is certainly part of his genius—has orchestrated a chorus of acceptance, support, and enabling from many of America’s most powerful leaders. The hijacking of the DOJ to serve his personal interests would not have been possible without the six right-wing activist members of the Supreme Court, three of whom he appointed personally. The GOP “leadership” in Congress has remained supine, while the Republican Party nationwide has stood up and sought to be counted as his accomplices in this extraordinary heist.

The latest breaking news: the top Treasury Department lawyer has resigned after creation of the “anti-weaponization fund.”

The top lawyer at the Treasury Department stepped down on Monday in the wake of the creation of a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” that could soon make payments to President Trump’s political allies, according to three people familiar with the move. Brian Morrissey, the Treasury’s general counsel, resigned from the position seven months after he was confirmed to it by the Senate and just hours after the Trump administration announced the fund on Monday. Mr. Morrissey did not respond to requests for comment. A Treasury spokesman said, “Mr. Morrissey has served the United States Treasury with both honor and integrity. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors.” In his resignation letter, Mr. Morrissey said he was grateful to have worked for Mr. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to two people familiar with the letter. The Justice Department created the fund to disburse payments to people who claim that the Biden administration improperly targeted them — a population that includes supporters of Mr. Trump and former members of his staff. Among them are people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Treasury Department is responsible for depositing $1.776 billion into an account that will be controlled by a group of people selected by the acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, according to the terms of the fund released on Monday. That money will come from the Judgment Fund, an uncapped pot of funding that is available for the federal government to pay settlement claims without needing congressional approval.

Trump’s presidency is not the only one that has been seen as corrupt. Richard Nixon had Watergate. Warden Harding had Teapot Dome. Ulysses S. Grant’s administration was widely described as corrupt, although Grant himself was considered honest. The definition of corruption varies in different eras.

But there’s no question that when historians write about Trump and his administration and his administration will be high on the corruption list.

Imagine living in a country where Epstein’s victims get ignored while January 6 rioters line up for payouts. A functioning society compensates victims. A broken one rewards insurrectionists. Thats how f**ked up this administration is. — Brad (@BraddrofliT) May 19, 2026

How authoritarian corruption works https://t.co/uCtcvVQBQN — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) May 19, 2026

Former FBI Director James Comey says he wants to know if he could apply to the Justice Department's $1.7 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund." "If it's for people who have been targeted for reasons other than the normal standards of the Department of Justice, I'm ready to get in… pic.twitter.com/CyotOQyXq9 — PBS News (@NewsHour) May 18, 2026

The families of the Capitol Police officers who were beaten or killed as a result of the riot did not receive a cent but the people who assaulted them are about to be millionaires. — Covie (@covie_93) May 19, 2026

Federal Judge Kathleen Williams ordered Trump to explain how a sitting President can sue a government he runs. Trump panicked and settled the lawsuit for $1.7B before she could rule. Now, Democrats are demanding she step in. The full story: https://t.co/3qwJKayRGW pic.twitter.com/rbkkO3CgC3 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 18, 2026

Just today his boss robbed taxpayers for a $1.7 billion slush fund so he can pay off his political allies and friends. https://t.co/5GTXxiq4wC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 18, 2026

trump gets $400 million to upgrade his plane, $1 billion for a ballroom, $155 million for golf trips so far, $13 million to upgrade the reflecting pool and made $4 billion so far. His supporters get $1.7 billion for being criminals. You get high gas, grocery and electricity… — Covie (@covie_93) May 18, 2026

Outrageous! Donald Trump is openly paying off his criminal friends and supporters with YOUR MONEY! What the hell is happening in our country?! https://t.co/LhAB0L2y2y — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 18, 2026

Today Trump "negotiated" with his private criminal defense lawyer—a man he made AG for this corrupt purpose—the theft of $1.8B in taxpayer money so that it could be given to far-right terrorists in open rebellion against America. It's the most corrupt act by a POTUS in history. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 18, 2026

Every taxpayer needs to read this DoJ produced document that signs off on this unprecedented “settlement.” Just stunning how the political appointees at DoJ conspired with Trump to create this $1.7B slush fund which literally can be used to pay anyone Trump desires.… — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) May 18, 2026

The corruption in broad daylight is astounding. He’s not only going to pardon J6ers, he’s going to pay them with our money, too. And use American independence as the branding! https://t.co/ejWrPfn3MD — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 18, 2026

President Trump's $1.776 billion settlement with the IRS is one of the single most corrupt acts in American history. They moved fast to avoid the scrutiny of the judicial process, and very likely violated the Constitution. This is an outrage. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 18, 2026

$1.7 billion is about to be paid out of the pockets of US taxpayers to J6 criminals who beat cops and Trump’s other dirty henchmen. Trump set up a slush fund to reward these scumbags with your money and Republicans in Congress won’t say a word about this disgusting corruption. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 18, 2026

This is a THEFT far worse than Watergate. There is no other word for it. They are stealing $1.78 BILLION dollars to pay Trump‘s allies, despite knowing that these people are not legally entitled to any money and be laughed out of court if they filed a lawsuit for money damages. https://t.co/9tKgsdxKMn — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 18, 2026

There is no way the republicans would be anything less that outraged if Obama had taken almost $2 billion of taxpayer dollars and given it to people he pardoned for trying to steal an election. Every republican in congress who doesn’t speak up and prevent this is complicit pic.twitter.com/rv4Hj7QwUp — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) May 18, 2026

BREAKING: It's against the law for Trump to sue himself–& then settle for a huge sum The court has the power to put a stop to these shenanigans & should do so@mattplatkin & @DDAction_ are proud to rep over 90 members of Congress in filing a brief fighting back — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) May 18, 2026

It’s pretty obvious that Trump pardoned the Jan 6 insurrectionists, and now wants to pay to them off for one reason: so they’ll do it again if and when he asks. — Amy Siskind ?????? (@Amy_Siskind) May 17, 2026