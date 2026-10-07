Does Tarzan have a real-life sister?

If a story published by The Mirror is to be believed, then the answer to that question is “Yes”.

That story begins like this: “A woman who was raised by monkeys experienced terror upon seeing her reflection for the first time.”

The story doesn’t say if the woman can yell like Tarzan. Then again, the woman isn’t Carol Burnett. Perhaps the latter is Tarzan’s sister.

Meanwhile in Indiana, another woman discovered that cops don’t like all donuts.

From NBC 5 Chicago News: “The front lawn of an Indiana courthouse was torn up when a woman who was allegedly driving drunk decided to do donuts in the grass, authorities said. A 68-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and ‘numerous other charges’ after she drove her car in circles on the Jennings County courthouse lawn, the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media on Tuesday.”

Although not yet confirmed, it is rumored that the 68-year-old woman said the following when interviewed: “It’s true. I’m not like other grannies. I never did like the quilting bees and the bingo parlors. I’d rather live life to the extreme.”

You might think that the donut woman did something ridiculous, but a Cuban man did something that is literally for the birds.

From WPLG in Miami, Florida: “A man did not look happy to see customs officers noticing his ‘unexplained bulge’ after he arrived at the Miami International Airport on a flight from Cuba, federal agents said. That’s because it turned out that he had 10 live birds stuffed down his pants, according to court documents.”

Hey, the man couldn’t help it. He was raised by pigeons … or so I heard.

For more weird news, visit this blogger’s favorite news aggregate, which is where this blogger found the preceding stories.