Biden takes off gloves in Trump election battle

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Joe Biden has taken off the gloves in his 2024 election fight, directly confronting likely opponent Donald Trump as a threat to democracy after months of shadow boxing. The 81-year-old US president said Wednesday that Trump had “certainly supported an insurrection” after Colorado’s top court knocked his rival off the state’s primary ballot, in a rare comment on the Republican’s legal woes. Until recently, Biden would only call Trump “the other guy” or make the sign of the cross when discussing him, as the veteran Democrat tried to focus on his own economic policies. “He’s li…

Read More