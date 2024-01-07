Beware of religious judges, for they tend to ignore important details in the religion from which they judge others.

I know so because I have witnessed way too many religious judges doing such a thing. They believe that they are doing something good without realizing the damage that they are doing to others and to whatever religion they profess.

Yeah, this sort of thing has been happening for as long as religious people have existed. However, ignoring the issue doesn’t help anyone, either.

In the cesspool known as Twitter, I frequently encounter religious judges who insist on bludgeoning members of the LGBTQ community. It is quite common for the former to insist that they are doing what the Bible tells them to do, and woe be to anyone who disagrees with them.

Well, I disagree with them, and I will explain why.

First, being a member of the LGBTQ community does not make one guilty of the unforgivable sin.

Anti-LGBTQ judges act as they don’t know what the unforgivable sin is, and perhaps they don’t.

I do know. Show me a member of the LGBTQ community who confesses saving faith in Messiah Jesus, and I will show you a person who has not committed the unforgivable sin.

Second, cisgendered/heterosexual believers in Messiah Jesus continue to sin despite them being believers in Messiah Jesus. If they can still go to Heaven while continuing to sin, then the same is true for members of the LGBTQ community who are also believers in Messiah Jesus.

If cisgendered/heterosexual believers in Messiah Jesus deny that they continue to sin, then they are contradicting what is written in 1 John 1:8:

“If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”

If cisgendered/heterosexual believers in Messiah Jesus insist that they will go to Heaven even if they have unconfessed sin, then they are hypocrites if they deny that for LGBTQ believers in Messiah Jesus.

The New Testament does not support such a double standard.

Third, when members of the LGBTQ community confess faith in Messiah Jesus, they become included in what is written in 1 John 4:15:

“God abides in those who confess that Jesus is the Son of God, and they abide in God.”

It is one thing to say, “I disagree with you on X because of what I read in Y,” but that is not what religious judges do. Instead, they pronounce condemnation of people, and in doing so, they contradict one of the lessons that Messiah Jesus gives in Matthew’s gospel.

In Matthew 13:24-29, Jesus warns his disciples that they are unable to separate weeds from wheat, which is what religious judges are attempting to do. The latter act as if they are in charge of writing names in the Book of Life mentioned in Revelation 20:15. Well, they aren’t.

As a cisgendered/heterosexual believer in Messiah Jesus, I am constantly re-evaluating my understanding of the Bible’s teachings as they apply to the spiritual condition of those who identify as being LGBTQ. I do so because of what the Apostle Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 13:9,12:

“For we know only in part, and we prophesy only in part . . . Now I know only in part . . .”

Paul admitted that his spiritual knowledge was not perfect. Mine isn’t, either.

The same is true for religious judges. Yet, they act haughty, pretending that they can’t possibly be mistaken.

I am not certain about many things, but I am certain about this: I can be mistaken and may be mistaken.

I am not one of the reapers mentioned in Matthew 13:39.

Neither are religious judges on Earth. They do not determine whether or not your name is written in the Book of Life.

So, if a religious judge attacks you, then feel free to ignore the person.

You could also respond to the judge the way that Buzz Lightyear would.