Bellowing Truth to Power

Arlington National Cemetery is the nation’s most hallowed military cemetery. It is the final resting place for more than 400,000 service members, veterans, and their families, including casualties from every U.S. conflict from the Revolutionary War to the present day, Medal of Honor recipients and U.S. presidents.

Equally sacred at Arlington National Cemetery is the nation’s most iconic and revered memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

It was established after World War I and serves as a symbolic grave for all war dead whose remains have not been found or identified. The back of the white-marble sarcophagus that holds the Unknown Soldier from World War I bears the inscription: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”

Standing vigil over the Tomb, every minute of every day since 1937 — regardless of weather conditions — have been Army soldiers, “Sentinels.” In 1948, a reactivated 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” was designated as the official ceremonial unit of the U.S. Army and given the solemn honor and responsibility of guarding the Tomb, a duty they have impeccably and meritoriously performed for nearly eighty years.

Soldiers aspiring to become Tomb Sentinels, the most revered modern duty of the Old Guard, must have exemplary qualities, be in superb physical condition, possess an unblemished civilian and military record, and have impeccable military bearing. Once selected for the coveted position, they undergo extensive, rigorous physical and mental training.

Their duty is to prevent and discourage any words or actions that could be construed as desecration, disrespect or impropriety towards the Tomb.

One of these Sentinels is Specialist Thomas Iglesias.*

At the very top of young Iglesias’ chain of command, just one rung below the commander in chief, is the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

On Veterans Day, the paths of these two men — who could not be further apart in terms of rank and power — would unexpectedly and unceremoniously cross at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Specialist Iglesias was performing his duty as Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, enforcing respect and decorum at the Tomb.

Secretary Hegseth, accompanied by his wife and top advisers, climbed the steps of the solemn Monument, posing for pictures. Then, loud conversation and laughter was heard from the group.

Specialist Iglesias interrupted his march and, facing Hegseth and his entourage, commandingly bellowed: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”

With those words and without flinching, Iglesias demonstrated to all of us what it means to put duty and honor above deference; to place what is right above what is opportune; to commit to the truth above loyalty to rank.

In “Of Course he Did…”, Michael Jochum is less subtle:

It takes real spine to turn toward the head of the Pentagon and his loud entourage and tell them, in the exact same tone you’d use for a busload of unruly tourists, to show some damn respect. Iglesias had a sacred duty to the fallen, and he carried it out without flinching in front of the man sitting near the very top of his chain of command.

The stunning moment of true duty, honor, country — of courage and of what some may call audacity — went immediately viral and drew national attention and praise.

The following day, Secretary Hegseth awarded Spec. Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal (below).

Whether sincere or obliged, the award of the Medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias for upholding decorum at a sacred place is the least Mr. Hegseth could do to attempt to show regret for the callous conduct of his party.

These words at a Liz Cheney FB page are timely and appropriate:

True patriotism isn’t loud, and it isn’t a photo op. It’s quiet respect for the men and women who sacrificed their lives for us. Hats off to that Sentinel for standing his ground.

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* Except for comments from an “East Texas Proud” KETC NBC report that he is from East Texas, it is very difficult to find biographical information on Spec. Thomas Iglesias.