Another controversial, political flag was found flying in another Alito home

Last week the New York Times’ report that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito flew a pro-Trump pro-Stop The Steal upside down flag at one of his houses created a major political firestorm. Now the New York Times reports Alito had another provocative symbolic political flag at his home in New Jersey. And now there’s another political firestorm.
Last summer, two years after an upside-down American flag was flown outside the Virginia home of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., another provocative symbol was displayed at his vacation house in New Jersey, according to interviews and photographs.
This time, it was the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, which, like the inverted U.S. flag, was carried by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Also known as the Pine Tree flag, it dates back to the Revolutionary War, but largely fell into obscurity until recent years and is now a symbol of support for former President Donald J. Trump, for a religious strand of the “Stop the Steal” campaign and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms.
Three photographs obtained by The New York Times, along with accounts from a half-dozen neighbors and passers-by, show that the Appeal to Heaven flag was aloft at the Alito home on Long Beach Island in July and September of 2023. A Google street view image from late August also shows the flag.
The photographs, each taken independently, are from four different dates. It is not clear whether the flag was displayed continuously during those months or how long it was flown overall.
Justice Alito declined to respond to questions about the beach house flag, including what it was intended to convey and how it comported with his obligations as a justice. The court also declined to respond.
In commenting for the Times report last week about the upside-down American flag at his Virginia home in 2021, Justice Alito said that it had been raised by his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, during a clash with a neighbor.
The revelation about that flag prompted concerns from legal scholars and ethicists, and calls from dozens of Democratic lawmakers that the justice recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6. The news also drew criticism from some conservative politicians, including Senator Lindsey Graham, who said that displaying the inverted flag was “not good judgment.”
During the period the Appeal to Heaven flag was seen flying at the justice’s New Jersey house, a key Jan. 6 case arrived at the Supreme Court, challenging whether those who stormed the Capitol could be prosecuted for obstruction.
In coming weeks, the justices will rule on that case, which could scuttle some of the charges against Mr. Trump, as well as on whether he is immune from prosecution for actions he took while president. Their decisions will shape how accountable he can be held for trying to overturn the last presidential election and his chances at regaining the White House in the next one.
The disclosure about the new flag is troubling, several ethics experts said in interviews, because it ties Justice Alito more closely to symbols associated with the attempted election subversion on Jan. 6, and because it was displayed as the obstruction case was first coming for consideration by the court.
Judges are not supposed to give any impression of bias, yet the flag could be seen as telegraphing the Alitos’ views — and at a time when the justices were on the cusp of adopting a new ethics code. “We all have our biases, but the good judge fights against them,” said Charles Geyh, a law professor at Indiana University Bloomington. “When a judge celebrates his predispositions by hoisting them on a flag,” he added, “that’s deeply disturbing.”
The first report was a blow to the Supreme Court’s credibility since it provided yet more evidence that this is an intensely political court with some members barely hiding their biases. Alito had already gained the reputation as one of the more biased members of the court and this further undermine’s his – and the court’s – credibility.
The question is: Will Alito recuse himself from cases touching on Donald Trump legal cases including a decision on presidential immunity? Likely answer: No.
"Might makes right" on the Alito Supreme Court, whereas Right is supposed to make Might in a nation of laws. https://t.co/Fn1AHJvPHY
— Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)? (@AWeissmann_) May 22, 2024
Next we’ll find out there’s a third Alito home flying a Confederate flag because Martha-Ann didn’t like the way that colored lady spoke to her at the Wegman’s.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 23, 2024
And therefore, as chair of the Senate Juciciary Committee, I will….what? https://t.co/zfEFAGTotX
— Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) May 23, 2024
The “Appeal to Heaven” flag was carried by rioters at the Capitol on January 6.
It was also flown — apparently for months — outside of Justice Samuel Alito’s other home.
It’s yet another demonstration of his clear bias. And it demands his recusal from Jan. 6th related cases.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 22, 2024
The arrogant corrupt sense of impunity with which Thomas, Alito, Roberts, Cannon and rogue judges like those on the fifth circuit act is a sign that there is a deep systemic problem with our judiciary and those with oversight responsibilities are asleep at the switch.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 23, 2024
We need to hear tomorrow from the Chief Justice of the United States. Alito must step down, or Roberts must.
— Alex Aronson (@alexaronson) May 23, 2024
I’ll ask again. https://t.co/9XMUfV3ABy
— Reed Galen (@reedgalen) May 23, 2024
Kind of amazing for a Supreme Court Justice to fly an “Appeal to Heaven” flag, whose spirit is hostile to the constitutional order and the rule of law that the Supreme Court is to uphold.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 22, 2024
The upshot of this afternoon’s one-two punch of the second Alito flag and Nikki Haley’s endorsement of Trump:
? A lot of people on the right have lost their minds.
? And a lot of other people on the right are afraid to say it.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2024
The senate should hold hearings on justice Alito’s flag gate. Imagine if RBG had an antifa flag hanging outside of her beach house
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 23, 2024
Honestly there’s really no escaping Alito’s disgrace for conservative legal scholars.
I’d prefer their silence to their shaming themselves defending him.
Keep your dignity and integrity.
— Armando (@ArmandoNDK) May 23, 2024
The votes to overturn Roe v. Wade were supplied by insurrectionist justices. Great job everyone.
— Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) May 22, 2024
NEWS
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s New Jersey beach house had an “Appeal to Heaven” flag flying outside of it last summer.
This was two years after Alito’s main residence in the DC area had an inverted flag flying outside of it.
The “Appeal To Heaven” flag was… pic.twitter.com/ahdpbPSCco
— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) May 22, 2024
What a disgrace to the law, the judiciary, democracy and fundamental human values is Sam Alito. And what a disgrace to his own court is John Roberts, standing by idly while it soils itself. https://t.co/iZYILR9XlM
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 22, 2024
So this is a huge deal. The Appeal to Heaven flag was all over the insurrection and comes out of explicitly Christian Nationalist spaces. Sam Alito is professing his Christian Nationalism. https://t.co/d7WMyyjEeg
— Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) May 22, 2024
These two Alito flags together are the story of the end of our country. One a totem against democracy itself, the other a vision for our theocratic future. The symbolism is haunting.
But it’s not too late. We must fight back.
— Alex Aronson (@alexaronson) May 23, 2024
Know who else flies the Appeal to Heaven flag now? Nazis. https://t.co/tag0LNrkeR
— Bradley Onishi (@BradleyOnishi) May 22, 2024
This is what Alito flew over his vacation home:
The 'Appeal to Heaven' flag is a symbol of support for Trump, for a religious strand of the 'Stop the Steal' campaign and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms. https://t.co/aidRr6BgAu
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 22, 2024
Impeach Samuel Alito.
— Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) May 22, 2024
