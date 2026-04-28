BANG BANG BALLROOM (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

The very first thing Donald Trump talked about after the shooting was his stupid illegal ballroom

I think the mentalist who was scheduled to host last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner should have received combat pay. Not because of an assassination attempt, but for having to roam through Donald Trump’s empty head.

I don’t believe last night’s assassination attempt was staged or fake. I do believe there was a serious assassination attempt at last night’s WHCD dinner. I don’t want to jump into the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories. But from what we know at this point, the assassination attempt may not have been on Trump’s life, but maybe just on any cabinet member’s life that the attempted shooter could’ve found, or at least that’s how it sounds from the bits of his manifesto. I have read. [Editor’s note: The would-be assassin has been charged with the attempted assassination of Trump.]

I do believe it was extremely crappy for Donald Trump to use the assassination attempt as an argument for his stupid illegal ballroom that is currently being held up by a court. Sure, it would have been a much safer event for politicians if the event had been held in a restrictive confine such as the White House rather than a working hotel with over 1100 rooms. But the lack of a tacky Maga-Lardo-like ballroom created by tearing down the East Wing of the White House doesn’t prevent events from being held at the White House.

That said, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is not a government event. It is hosted by the White House Correspondents Association, and has been held at the Washington Hilton for years without incident. And let me get ahead of MAGAts who will use the 1981 assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan at the hotel as an argument for the ballroom, as that did not happen during the WHCD dinner.

Trump cannot be allowed to use last night-near tragic event as a reason to ignore his breaking the law to build his pet project of an ugly ballroom. He can’t be allowed to use last night’s near-tragic event to circumvent oversight of this ballroom. He can’t be allowed to use it to avoid telling the public how much money he’s raised for the project and who has contributed to it. All of that is currently being kept secret by the Trump regime. Remember that despite being invited to this dinner by journalists, he is an enemy of a free press and transparency.

Scott Jennings, a MAGAt and a CNN contributor, should not be allowed to use last night’s near-tragic event to go after Democrats as he politicizes the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which needs to be held in check over the tactics of ICE. He argues that the Secret Service is not being funded during this shutdown, but fails to mention that the agents are still being paid. Fuck you, Scott Jennings, you dishonest fuck. CNN, when you have breaking news, you should only have real journalists on the air. Not Kool-Aid drinking ass heads like Scott Jennings. Isn’t it bad enough we have to stomach Wolf Blitzer?

Fox News and MAGAts should not be allowed to make Donald Trump and members of his administration heroes from this. Nobody was in danger. The Secret Service did their job when they found the potential shooter, but they never should have allowed him to get as close as he did.

The White House Correspondents Association never should have changed the format of the dinner in hopes that Donald Trump would finally attend. As I mentioned in the first paragraph. The night’s entertainment and host was a mentalist. They may as well have invited someone to make animal balloons because I’m not sure there’s substance to having a dinner hosted by a mind reader. I would argue that the dinner could have been hosted by a clown, but that would have been redundant.

Usually, the dinner is hosted by a comedian who roasts the president and people in the room, from politicians to members of the press. And while Donald Trump once attended this dinner while Obama was president, he was too cowardly to attend while he was president during his first term or last year, the first year of his second term. A comedian was not the host last year, which was probably the WHCA’s attempt to get Trump to attend then.

Don’t get the impression that Donald Trump can take a joke because he was a subject of a roast on Comedy Central years ago. He was able to set the rules for that event, with one of them being that none of the comedians could make fun of his wealth or cast any doubt as to the extent of it.

And why would Donald Trump be afraid of a comedian at last night’s gala? Maybe he’s afraid a good comedian will point out his racism, his sexism, his failed war with Iran, or bring up his assault on women, or his attacks on the Capitol, or that he lost the 2020 election, or that he’s about to lose the 2026 midterms, or his theft of classified information, or his 34 indictments, or his constant grift of the Oval Office, or that he lied over 35,000 lies during his first term, or joke about the bruises on his hands or his cankles, or bring up the fact that he is an enemy to a Free Press, which he has called the “enemy of the American people.”

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