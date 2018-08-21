Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Aug 21, 2018 in Breaking News, Democracy, Law, Politics |

Will August 21 Be the Day When America Woke Up?

I will not go as far as to call August 21, 2018, as a day that will live in “whatever,” but it certainly is a significant day in recent political history.

It is a day that will hopefully be long remembered as the day when America started to turn away from a fake, dark personality cult, away from a torrent of lies and from an evolving culture devoid of honor, morals and values.

A day when Americans began to make a sharp U-turn on a road that would have certainly led to the end of democracy as we know it.

As we watch Lady Justice slap the first of the President’s (guilty) men in the face and as she fixes her gaze on a second one, a huge weight is being lifted from America’s shoulders for it appears that the rule of law will once again rule the land and that “no man is above the law” will no longer be an empty slogan.

Looking back on the false promises, false values and the false idol many in America were chasing and worshipping, it may be worthwhile to see what the Constitution promises – and what it does not.

The Constitution does not promise jobs for all.

It does not promise a few more dollars in the pockets of many.

It does not promise riches for many.

It does not promise fame and outlandish wealth for a few.

It certainly does not promise unfettered power and its abuse to one.

The Constitution does promise, among other, equal opportunity for all; justice for all; freedom of speech and freedom of the press — all intended by the Founding Fathers to “promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”

Perhaps we will now, once again – as after so many crises — begin to pay more attention to that sacred document.

CODA: If the above sounds a bit melodramatic, sorry. It is the way this author sees today’s events.