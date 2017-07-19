Trump relied on Putin's translator
On a day when his promise to repeal Obamacare is in shambles, the bad news swirling around President Donald Trump was whacked with a new — even more politically harmful — bit of news: Trump held a previously undisclosed private one hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 meeting. And Trump relied on Putin’s translator — a break of international protocol and something that could have potentially put Trump at a disadvantage. The Washington Post reports:
After his much-publicized, two-and a quarter-hour meeting early this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Germany, President Trump met informally with the Russian leader for an additional hour later the same day.
The second meeting, unreported at the time, took place at a dinner for G-20 leaders, a senior administration official said. Halfway through the meal, Trump left his own seat to occupy a chair next to Putin. Trump was alone, and Putin was attended only by his official interpreter.
The encounter underscores the extent to which Trump was eager throughout the summit to cultivate a friendship with Putin. During last year’s campaign, Trump spoke admiringly of Putin and at times seemed captivated by him.
Meeting each other face-to-face for the first time in Hamburg, the two presidents seemed to have a chemistry in their more formal bilateral session, evidenced by the fact that it dragged on for more than two hours.
But Trump’s newly-disclosed conversation with Putin at the G-20 dinner is likely to stoke further criticism, including perhaps from some fellow Republicans in Congress, that he is too cozy with the leader of a major U.S. adversary.
President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin a second time during the G-20 summit earlier this month, a White House official confirmed to NBC News Tuesday.
Trump spoke to Putin at the end of a couples-only social dinner at the summit in Hamburg, Germany, the official said, reiterating it was a social dinner. Pull-asides are typically less formal than official bilateral meetings, which Trump and Putin also shared.
The White House did not previously disclose or offer a record of what was discussed during the meeting, which was first reported by Ian Bremmer, president of the international consulting firm Eurasia Group.
And Trump has provoked a Tweet storm. It’s yet another sign how Russia/Putin is a motif of Trump, his administration and his family. Plus: it also shows how much the Republican Party has changed since it’s in effect going along with. Some Tweets:
How do we know 2nd Trump-Putin meeting was NEFARIOUS? Because @POTUS tried to keep it a secret & he didn't even trust Tillerson to be there. https://t.co/btAcY1VDhY
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 19, 2017
The reactions from foreign leaders who witnessed the second Trump-Putin meeting https://t.co/zsrINuQbTF pic.twitter.com/7IH3slxBmU
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 18, 2017
Everyone is overreacting to the Trump & Putin private meeting. Relax. It might have been Trump's performance review.
— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) July 18, 2017
(2) Only people present were Trump, Putin, and Putin's translator. This was a *breach of international protocol*. No other Americans there.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2017
(3) I want everyone to process it: Trump knew the eyes of the world were on him and he held a secret Putin meeting and hid it from us anyway
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2017
(4) The President breached international protocol and met with a foreign enemy WITHOUT AMERICANS PRESENT so we wouldn't know what was said.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2017
(5) It requires a serious protocol breach for a POTUS to refuse a translator so he can meet with a foreign power with no American witnesses.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2017
(6) There has to be consequences for this. We can't have an American leader allowing the Russians to have a witness at a meeting but not us.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2017
It’s also a story of Trump visibly demonstrating to allies that the United States is not to be trusted as a protecter vs Russia https://t.co/OUUOCKAYiF
— David Frum (@davidfrum) July 18, 2017
! This detail in the Times reporting of the 2nd Trump-Putin meeting: https://t.co/tvM2yph5WG pic.twitter.com/0tmMq02xme
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2017
This is #TrumpRussia pattern. Meet w/ Russians. Keep quiet or deny. Acknowledge only when confronted with evidence. This one goes to the top https://t.co/ZmBdGpBLon
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 18, 2017
It is truly amazing how many coincidences there are in this world that involve Trump and Russia. https://t.co/81yqfsEIqO
— Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) July 18, 2017
Incredible detail: Trump relied on Putin’s translator, no US note taker. Akin to Jared’s back channel via Russian facilities https://t.co/NiYAwlUbay
— David Frum (@davidfrum) July 18, 2017
One hour. No American translator or note taker. Just Trump, Putin and Putin's translator. No mention from the WH. No readout. pic.twitter.com/18JFMN79hl
— Angry WH Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) July 18, 2017
This is not a pull-aside. Not an informal chat: Trump-Putin meeting "nearly an hour", aide says
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 18, 2017
Same problem we have had for 6 months. Trump, his family and his administration lie about Russia. What's up?https://t.co/4uFeYn2ciR
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 19, 2017
