Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Jun 8, 2018

Attack in Somalia Kills U.S. Service Member, Wounds Four (UPDATED)

UPDATE:

CBS News has identified the U.S. soldier killed Friday in an attack by extremists in Somalia as Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad, 26, of Chandler, Arizona.

Conrad was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. According to Reuters, he had received numerous awards and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal. Reuters also reported that Conrad was previously deployed to Afghanistan twice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, for a total of more than 13 months.

Original Post:

Eight months after four U.S. soldiers from the Africa Command were ambushed and killed during a mission near Tongo Tongo, Niger, Africa, a U.S. special operations service member was killed, and four other U.S. service members and a partner force service member were wounded as the result of an enemy attack during an operation today in Jubaland, Somalia, according to U.S. Africa Command officials.

Names are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the service members.

The following is a statement by the Department of Defense: