Zelensky notes attacks on US and urges Congress to reconsider ‘no-fly zone’ in powerful virtual speech

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Ukraine’s besieged leader urged the United States Wednesday to reconsider his plea for a no-fly zone, invoking the terror of the September 11 attacks as he ratcheted up pressure on the White House to move aggressively against the Russian invasion closing in on Kyiv. More than three weeks into a war that has left hundreds of Ukrainian civilians dead and three million displaced abroad, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the US Congress the conflict was “a terror that Europe has not seen… for 80 years.” “Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sk…

Read More