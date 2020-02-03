Posted by David Robertson on Feb 3, 2020 in Arts & Entertainment, At TMV, Featured, Sports |

Wow, what an NFL comeback!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is walking confirmation of a saying attributed to Yogi Berra: “The game isn’t over until it’s over.”

Yes, that statement describes the Chiefs’ 4th-quarter comeback in Super Bowl LIV, but it also describes how Mahomes kept coming back after having a rough 2019 NFL season.

From ESPN:

Mahomes’ season seemed lost one other time this season, on the night of Oct. 17. While successfully executing a quarterback sneak on a fourth-down play in a Thursday night game against the Broncos in Denver, Mahomes’ right kneecap was dislocated. Tight end Travis Kelce described the gruesome nature of the injury: “His knee didn’t even look like a knee. It was all out of whack. I couldn’t even describe it.” Mahomes’ injury led the Chiefs to think the worst about where their season was headed without the NFL’s reigning MVP. But the dislocated kneecap was quickly popped back into place by the Chiefs’ medical staff, the speed of that procedure perhaps shaving weeks off the time Mahomes would have to miss. . . . Mahomes dealt with injuries all season: In addition to the dislocated knee cap, he sprained an ankle early in the year and bruised his passing hand later.

Super Bowl LIV became an opportunity for Mahomes to demonstrate that you can’t keep a good player down.

From New York Daily News: “Patrick Mahomes is that special of a quarterback — at 24 years old with an MVP award already under his belt — that a night’s worth of turnovers and relentless pressure from the Niners’ defensive line did not deter him when it mattered most.”

As Fox News reports, “Mahomes has now won an NFL MVP award, made the All-Pro team, a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP all before his 25th birthday.”

Currently, Mahomes is tied with Tom Brady when it comes to the number of touchdown passes thrown in a single season. Only Peyton Manning has thrown more.

Mahomes is still young for an NFL quarterback. Thus, he has the potential to catch up to Manning.

Featured Image: A football game in progress at Denny Field, University of Washington campus, prior to 1920

Featured Image in Public Domain