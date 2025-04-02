MUSK FLOPS IN WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT RACE: LIBERAL JUDGE ELECTED BY LARGE MARGIN

And they say Disney’s live action remake of Snow White is a flop.

Elon Musk’s full-court press to defeat a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court judge bombed — bigtime — and now it’s the Democrats who are singing “Whistle While You Work.”

The polarizing billionaire turned a vote for a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice into a referendum on him and President Donald Trump. But for once nationalization of a local election wasn’t soley focused on President Donald Trump. Musk spent more than $25 million to try and defeat liberal Susan Crawford and elect Brad Schimel, a former Republican Attorney general and County circuit judge. Musk held a big ra;;u Sunday night. He proclaimed the future of civilization was at stake in the vote. He Musk handed out two $1 million checks to two people connected with Republican causes in a kind of lottery. .

Musk was accused of trying to bribe voters and buy a Supreme Court just as many believe he bought himself the White House and an unprecedented position of power in the Trump administration. Democrats turned his exceedingly high profile and increasing unpopularity into their mantra and the vote became about Musk. Could his money and people he brought in to canvass voters pay off?

It didn’t. NBC News:

Susan Crawford has won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, NBC News projects, allowing liberals to maintain their narrow majority on the battleground state’s highest court — and defying Elon Musk after he spent millions of dollars to oppose her. Crawford, a Dane County circuit judge who was backed by Democrats, secured a 10-year term on the court over Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County circuit judge and a former Republican attorney general. As the first major battleground state election of President Donald Trump’s second term, the technically nonpartisan contest drew national attention and became the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history. The outcome is a setback for Trump and his billionaire adviser, Musk. Trump endorsed Schimel in the final stretch of the race, while Musk injected himself into the center of it, spending huge sums of money, visiting Wisconsin days out from Election Day and frequently posting about the race on his X feed. In turn, Democrats and progressive groups made Musk their primary villain, attacking his influence on the race and his efforts to slash federal jobs and the government through the Department of Government Efficiency. “As a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin,” Crawford told supporters Tuesday night. “And we won.” In a brief concession speech, Schimel said, “I knew I had to put my all in,” but that “you gotta accept the results.”

And:

Crawford’s victory also means liberals will maintain a 4-3 advantage on the court for at least another year heading into a term when it could decide cases about abortion rights, unions and collective bargaining rights, and congressional maps and redistricting. Despite the more than $15 million that Musk and groups affiliated with him dropped into the race, Democrats overall held a narrow ad spending advantage, according to AdImpact. Democratic-aligned groups spent millions of dollars blasting Musk as “trying to buy” Schimel and the election, while Crawford herself repeatedly used Musk as a foil at her campaign events. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin launched a town-hall tour dubbed “People v. Musk,” on which surrogates including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz further bashed Musk and DOGE. Some also pointed out that Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, sued in Wisconsin this year challenging a state law banning carmakers from owning dealerships. The case could end up before the state Supreme Court. Democrats also attacked Musk’s offer of $100 to Wisconsin voters to sign a petition to oppose “activist judges.” The Democratic state attorney general, Josh Kaul, also unsuccessfully tried to block Musk from giving $1 million to people to be “spokesmen” for the petition at a rally Sunday. Conversely, groups on the left largely stayed away from making the race about Trump, who narrowly carried the state in two of the past three presidential elections. The anti-Musk playbook is one that Democrats could seek to replicate in other elections this year and in the 2026 midterms.

Two key questions:

**Does this mean Trump will begin to reign Musk in and not be joined at the political hip?

**Will such a dramatic failure of Musk’s clout, persuasiveness and money embolden GOP members of Congress who are unhappy with his role?

Wisconsin: not for sale — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 2, 2025

Why are simple facts so difficult for them? https://t.co/Ebjfw8dzFM pic.twitter.com/2bWlsMzh9l — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 2, 2025

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were crushed in Wisconsin. Keep the pressure on. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) April 2, 2025

Susan Crawford wins Brown County (Green Bay), where Elon rallied on Sunday. Trump won it by 8 points last year. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) April 2, 2025

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were crushed in Wisconsin. Keep the pressure on. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) April 2, 2025

Hey, MAGA Republicans: Elon Musk can not save you.

The American people will hold you accountable. — Lincoln Square (@LincolnSquareHQ) April 2, 2025

Judge Susan Crawford: "I gotta tell ya, as a young girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never imagined I'd be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin. And WE WON!" RETWEET if you are proud to stand with Judge Crawford against Elon Musk! ? pic.twitter.com/SC2LQX9kMP — Protect Kamala Harris ? (@DisavowTrump20) April 2, 2025

All those Republican cowards who’ve been so scared of Donald Trump are now realizing that they should have been afraid of their actual voters… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 2, 2025

Crawford: Today, Wisconsinites fended off an unprecedented attack on our democracy, our fair elections, and our Supreme Court.. Wisconsin stood up and said that justice does not have a price, our courts are not for sale pic.twitter.com/d2PZRl98Pc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2025

Crawford: Today, Wisconsinites fended off an unprecedented attack on our democracy, our fair elections, and our Supreme Court.. Wisconsin stood up and said that justice does not have a price, our courts are not for sale pic.twitter.com/d2PZRl98Pc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2025

Thank you @elonmusk. Because of you, Susan Crawford won in Wisconsin tonight. It’s always been the case that nobody gets Democrats out to vote like Trump does. Well, that’s now you Elon. You’ve replaced Trump as the Democrats’ most effective get out the vote weapon. Well done. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 2, 2025

You guys, I’m beginning to think that maybe some of the people at those town halls might not have been Soros-funded paid actors. — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) April 2, 2025

good for him https://t.co/j2OL3GijTG — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) April 2, 2025

As Judge Brad Schimel announced to his supporters he called Susan Crawford and conceded the race, there were many boos in the crowd, to which he eventually pushed back and said "you've gotta accept the results." — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 2, 2025

Interesting watching some of the angry MAGA posts arguing that the Wisconsin election was stolen.

Pretty hard to steal a 10 point margin. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 2, 2025

Tim Walz on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race: “Wisconsin beat the billionaire.” RETWEET if you stand with Tim Walz against Elon Musk! pic.twitter.com/DmGzT6vTpl — Protect Kamala Harris ? (@DisavowTrump20) April 2, 2025

The Musk Effect pic.twitter.com/eVPIeycfOl — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 2, 2025

Make no mistake: Musk made this WI election a referendum on himself and Trumpism. They were both soundly rejected in a swing state Trump carried four months ago. If I were GOP senators and members of Congress, I would be in full-blown panic. The emperor has no clothes. — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) April 2, 2025

Elon Musk went to Wisconsin where he said the "destiny of humanity" rested on the election. Tonight the voters agreed and rejected his and Trump's undemocratic vision for the country. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 2, 2025

Tim Walz on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race: “Wisconsin beat the billionaire.” RETWEET if you stand with Tim Walz against Elon Musk! pic.twitter.com/DmGzT6vTpl — Protect Kamala Harris ? (@DisavowTrump20) April 2, 2025

You do realize they are going to say Wisconsin was rigged, right? — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 2, 2025

ID 73215064 ©

Sebast1an | Dreamstime.com