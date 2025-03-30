My Life in Seven Days…and 36 Additional Hours

“One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it’s worth watching” ~ Unknown Source

Fifteen years ago, when I was a young 70 and was feeling somewhat sentimental, I penned what probably is one of the shortest autobiographies – or memoir – ever written.

I squeezed the seven decades I had lived at the time into seven days.

At the conclusion, I expressed my hope to be around for one more day to, among other, “see my grandson grow up and to see him start a family of his own — perhaps even long enough to cherish a great-grandchild.”

At age 85, my wishes have been more than answered. I have been given not one, but one day and a half more to treasure my family, to see our young grandson become a fine young man, to enjoy one more sunset.

Not wanting to push my luck, I now ask Him for just a couple more hours to perhaps still “cherish [that] great-grandchild.”

These are my first Seven Days:

At age 70, days pass like minutes, years go by like days.

If I could compress the seven decades I have lived into seven days, this is what that week in my life would look like.

Exactly one week ago, I was born in a small town in Ecuador. From what I remember from the first day of my life, it was carefree, full of love, full of fun. I especially remember my Grandfather, the kindest person I ever knew. I was very close to him. His name was Justo Rodríguez. I called him “Papá Justito.” I still see his kind, smiling face.

That first day went by much too quickly and when I was only 10 I left my native country to join my parents in the Netherlands Antilles. Sadly, my grandparents stayed behind. I was too excited to realize how much I loved them, especially my grandfather. I was too young to fathom how much he loved me, how terribly he would miss me or to contemplate that I might never see him again.

The next day would be a busy and eventful one. My father retired and we left our little paradise in the Antilles to live in the Netherlands where my siblings and I were educated.

That very same afternoon, we emigrated to the United Sates where I joined the military and became a U.S. citizen. A few hours later, I met my future wife while spending a couple of hours on a military assignment in England.

Head-over-heels in love, we were married early in the morning of the third day of my life. A couple of hours later we became the proud parents of a lovely baby boy. Almost at the same instant, my Grandfather in Ecuador passed away. I spent the rest of that hectic and consequential day advancing my military career, nurturing my new young family.

The next day would be another long and busy one. While serving my newly adopted country overseas, we were blessed with a beautiful baby daughter. I stayed very busy taking care of a growing family and working late into the night, forging ahead with my career and my education. At day’s end, I retired from the military and went on to work for a defense contractor where I was even more intent on succeeding professionally, and financially.

As to the fifth day of my life, now out of uniform and in a business suit, I only remember a whirlwind of airplane rides to far-away cities and lands, a blur of dinner meetings and presentations, trying to get new business for my company, trying to “get ahead.” It was a day so busy and “important” that I failed to appreciate the gorgeous sunset or to notice that the days were beginning to grow shorter. But also, a night that turned tragic when I received the shattering news that my Mother had been taken away from us under horrific circumstances.

I stayed busy for at least part of the next day, the sixth day, until I suddenly realized that my wife’s hair was turning silver; that my little boy was now a fine young man whom I had hardly gotten to know. A day when, just as suddenly, another fine young man asked for the hand of my little girl. That same day, I retired from my second career and gave my daughter away in marriage. That evening, for the first time, I enjoyed a glorious sunset and finally realized what is truly important in life.

On the morning of the seventh and most recent day, I became the grandfather to a precious boy. A boy who has been a bright light in my life as the days grow even shorter and darker. It has been a day full of the special, priceless joys that only a grandchild can bring to a grandparent. It was also a day when my grandson turned ten, exactly the same age I was when I left my Grandfather behind in Ecuador, never to see him again.

I now know how much my Grandfather must have loved me, how much he must have suffered when I left him, how much he must have missed not seeing me grow up…

It is now the end of “my week,” a week that has gone by much too swiftly. It seems inconceivable that only a week ago I cried “Hello” and that today it is almost time to whisper “Goodbye,” as the days, the hours, the minutes are forebodingly turning so very, very short.

I hope to be around for one more day to see my grandson grow up and to see him start a family of his own — perhaps even long enough to cherish a great-grandchild.

If that’s out of the question, I ask to have a few more hours to help guide my grandson through his adolescence, to hold him and comfort him when he has problems, to see him graduate from high school and on his way to college.

If that’s not possible either, I pray to be given a few more minutes to tell my grandson and all my family how much I love them, to tell them how precious every fleeting second of every day of our lives is, and to thank Him for seven short but exhilarating and unforgettable days — more than I deserve.